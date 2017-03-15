Perceptual Span in Oral Reading

- The present study explores the perceptual span, that is, the physical extent of
the area from which useful visual information is obtained during a single
fixation, during oral reading of Chinese sentences. Characters outside a
window of legible text were replaced by visually similar characters. Results
show that the influence of window size on the perceptual span was consistent
across different fixation and oculomotor measures. To maintain normal
reading behavior when reading aloud, it was necessary to have information
provided from three characters to the right of the fixation. Together with
findings from previous research, our findings suggest that the physical size of
the perceptual span is smaller when reading aloud than in silent reading. This
is in agreement with previous studies in English, suggesting that the mechanisms
causing the reduced span in oral reading have a common base that
generalizes across languages and writing systems.