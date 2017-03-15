Perceptual Span in Oral Reading

  • The present study explores the perceptual span, that is, the physical extent of the area from which useful visual information is obtained during a single fixation, during oral reading of Chinese sentences. Characters outside a window of legible text were replaced by visually similar characters. Results show that the influence of window size on the perceptual span was consistent across different fixation and oculomotor measures. To maintain normal reading behavior when reading aloud, it was necessary to have information provided from three characters to the right of the fixation. Together with findings from previous research, our findings suggest that the physical size of the perceptual span is smaller when reading aloud than in silent reading. This is in agreement with previous studies in English, suggesting that the mechanisms causing the reduced span in oral reading have a common base that generalizes across languages and writing systems.

Author:Jinger Pan, Ming Yan, Jochen Laubrock
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-395270
Subtitle (English):The Case of Chinese
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (320)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/03/15
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/05/05
Pagenumber:10
Source:Scientific studies of reading (2017) Nr. 21(3), S. 254–263. DOI: 10.1080/10888438.2017.1283694
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

