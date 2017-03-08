Complementarity in single photon interference – the role of the mode function and vacuum fields

  • Background In earlier experiments the role of the vacuum fields could be demonstrated as the source of complementarity with respect to the temporal properties (Heuer et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 114:053601, 2015). Methods Single photon first order interferences of spatially separated regions from the cone structure of spontaneous parametric down conversion allow for analyzing the role of the mode function in quantum optics regarding the complementarity principle. Results Here the spatial coherence properties of these vacuum fields are demonstrated as the physical reason for complementarity in these single photon quantum optical experiments. These results are directly connected to the mode picture in classical optics. Conclusion The properties of the involved vacuum fields selected via the measurement process are the physical background of the complementarity principle in quantum optics.

Author:Ralf Menzel, Dirk Puhlmann, Axel Heuer
DOI:http://dx.doi.org/10.1186/s41476-017-0036-x
ISSN:1990-2573
Parent Title (English):Journal of the European Optical Society-Rapid
Publisher:Springer
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/03/08
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/05/04
Tag:Complementarity; Mode function; Quantum optics; Vacuum fields
Volume:13
Pagenumber:7
Funder:Universität Potsdam, Publikationsfonds
Grant Number:PA 2017_19
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 333

