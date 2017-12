SLA research and course books for EFL

This paper deals with the teaching of grammar in the English as a foreign language (EFL) classroom. In this context, a course book (English G 21 A2) is examined in regard to whether it is compatible with current theories about second language acquisition (SLA). At the beginning of this paper, views on grammar teaching from the past and the present are summarized and this is followed by an analysis of the current curriculum concerning its guidelines for grammar teaching in the foreign language classroom. This analysis concludes that the curriculum of Brandenburg hardly gives any recommendations regarding the question of which grammatical phenomena should to be taught. This explains, at least partly, the important position course books take in the foreign language classroom. Teachers use them as a source of material as well has a guideline for which topics can be taught and in which order. The following part gives an overview of cognitive models of SLA and foreign language teaching, among others Krashen’s Monitor Hypothesis, R.

This paper deals with the teaching of grammar in the English as a foreign language (EFL) classroom. In this context, a course book (English G 21 A2) is examined in regard to whether it is compatible with current theories about second language acquisition (SLA). At the beginning of this paper, views on grammar teaching from the past and the present are summarized and this is followed by an analysis of the current curriculum concerning its guidelines for grammar teaching in the foreign language classroom. This analysis concludes that the curriculum of Brandenburg hardly gives any recommendations regarding the question of which grammatical phenomena should to be taught. This explains, at least partly, the important position course books take in the foreign language classroom. Teachers use them as a source of material as well has a guideline for which topics can be taught and in which order. The following part gives an overview of cognitive models of SLA and foreign language teaching, among others Krashen’s Monitor Hypothesis, R. Ellis’ Weak Interface Model and Pienemann’s Processability Theory. On the basis of these models criteria for the ideal design of a course book, which would support grammar teaching according to current findings, are developed. Among those criteria are the offering of a lot of input in the target language, provision of practice activities and consciousness-raising activities, taking into consideration the sequence of acquisition and the provision of a diagnostic tool which enables the students to find out in which areas of the target language they need to improve. Furthermore, the inclusion of opportunities for (individual) revision is regarded as essential. All of those criteria are of course given under the reservation that the influence of course books on the happenings in the classroom is restricted as the final decisions are made by the teacher in the teaching situation. In the analysis, one communicative intention which is usually a topic in the English lessons between the third and sixth year of learning is focused on. This communicative intention is talking about the future. First, the possibilities to express futurity in the English language are analysed and reduced for the use in teaching. The chosen course book is then described and analysed and the way the book deals with the topic of talking about the future is compared to the criteria which where specified earlier in the paper. This comparison showed that the book is compatible with SLA theories in many ways (e.g. concerning the explanations of grammatical structures) but that there is still room for improvement (e.g. concerning the amount of input and the number of consciousness-raising activities).

