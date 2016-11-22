Metathesis polymerization of cystine-based macrocycles
- Macrocycles based on L-cystine were synthesized by ring-closing metathesis (RCM) and subsequently polymerized by entropy-driven ring-opening metathesis polymerization (ED-ROMP). Monomer conversion reached ∼80% in equilibrium and the produced poly(ester-amine-disulfide-alkene)s exhibited apparent molar masses (Mappw) of up to 80 kDa and dispersities (Đ) of ∼2. The polymers can be further functionalized with acid anhydrides and degraded by reductive cleavage of the main-chain disulfide.
|Felix N. Behrendt, Helmut Schlaad
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-395080
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (329)
|Postprint
|English
|2016/11/22
|2016
|Universität Potsdam
|2017/04/27
|4
|Polym. Chem. (2017) Nr. 8, S. 366-369. - DOI: 10.1039/C6PY01864E
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access
|RSC Gold
|Creative Commons - Attribution 3.0 unported