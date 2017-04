Spatiotemporal effects on bat activity above intensively managed farmland

Biodiversity and intact ecological interactions form the basis for functional and resilient ecosystems that maintain optimal conditions for life on earth. During the second half of the 20th century, especially land-use changes and an intensification of agricultural management caused an unprecedented loss of biodiversity in agroecosystems worldwide. Concerns have been raised that the ongoing loss of biodiversity would ultimately lead to impaired ecological interactions and ecosystem functioning in agricultural landscapes. In order to stop biodiversity loss while producing enough food for a growing world population, we need to gain detailed knowledge on ecological interactions and the functioning of agroecosystems as a whole. Bats (Chiroptera) represent an important component of global biodiversity, occupy a variety of ecological niches and fulfill numerous ecosystem services. Especially in temperate zone agroecosystems, bats were repeatedly reported to contribute to the reduction of pest insects above intensively managed arable fields

Biodiversity and intact ecological interactions form the basis for functional and resilient ecosystems that maintain optimal conditions for life on earth. During the second half of the 20th century, especially land-use changes and an intensification of agricultural management caused an unprecedented loss of biodiversity in agroecosystems worldwide. Concerns have been raised that the ongoing loss of biodiversity would ultimately lead to impaired ecological interactions and ecosystem functioning in agricultural landscapes. In order to stop biodiversity loss while producing enough food for a growing world population, we need to gain detailed knowledge on ecological interactions and the functioning of agroecosystems as a whole. Bats (Chiroptera) represent an important component of global biodiversity, occupy a variety of ecological niches and fulfill numerous ecosystem services. Especially in temperate zone agroecosystems, bats were repeatedly reported to contribute to the reduction of pest insects above intensively managed arable fields. However, bat populations have been decimated by the consequence of land-use intensification which led to their legal protection status in the European Union (Council of Europe, 1979). The increasing number of wind turbines on arable fields poses an additional threat to bats as they might get injured or killed when flying too close to wind turbine blades. Although a large amount of land area is covered by arable fields, not much is known about how bats use the intensively managed agricultural landscape. In the present thesis, my general aim was to identify the relevance of factors at different spatiotemporal scales for shaping species-specific bat activity above intensively managed arable fields. Therefore, I repeatedly monitored bat activity above open arable fields in a landscape dominated by agriculture which is located in Northeast Brandenburg, Germany. From 2012 to 2014, I recorded echolocation calls of bats on a total of 113 sites using a passive acoustic approach. I obtained a total of 27,779 recordings, identified the recorded echolocation calls manually to species level and calculated species-specific bat activity measures. Depending on the focus of research, I modeled the obtained species-specific activity measures using generalized linear and additive mixed effect models. In Chapter I, I focused on identifying seasonal patterns in several species-specific activity measures of different functional bat groups. In Chapter II, I investigated small-scale effects of landscape elements, such as hedgerows and forest edges, on the flight and foraging activity of different bat species along the edge-field interface. Additionally, I aimed at identifying whether these effects are influenced by small ponds located within arable field and whether these effects change across seasons. In Chapter III, my aim was to investigate the interaction between factors from different spatiotemporal levels on the flight and foraging activity of bats above arable fields. At the small spatial scale, I focused on prey availability, at a large spatial scale on selected parameters which describe landscape characteristics and at the temporal scale on seasonal effects. The major findings obtained in each chapter can be summarized in the following three points. The first major finding is that not only landscape elements on a small spatial scale, e.g. a hedgerow at the edge of an arable field, but also landscape characteristics on a large spatial scale, e.g. landscape composition, shaped species-specific bat activity above open arable fields. This activity was also strongly influenced by interactions between landscape characteristics and local prey availability. Second, the influence of landscape elements and characteristics on bat activity above arable fields was not constant over time but changed across seasons with the strongest impact during summer as compared to spring and autumn. Third, I found indications of ecosystem service provided by N. noctula and P. nathusii in all three chapters, as especially these bat species were repeatedly found to forage above arable fields. This foraging activity was positively influenced by the proximity to landscape elements at the edge of the arable field but also by the presence of small ponds within the arable field. In light of the obtained findings, I strongly recommend protecting and most importantly recreating semi-natural landscape elements in the agricultural landscape. Furthermore, I strongly recommend against the construction of wind turbines close to these linear woody vegetation edges as bats were found to be active close to these landscape elements. Additionally, the operation times for wind turbines should be down-regulated during the mating and migration period in autumn due to high bat activity above arable fields. Since bats are considered being good bioindicators, effective conservation measures for bats might contribute to the protection of species from other taxa leading to an overall support of biodiversity in agricultural landscapes. In their entirety, the findings in this thesis contribute to the knowledge of different aspects of bat ecology and shed light on the complex interplay between factors from different spatiotemporal levels that shape bat activity above arable fields. Additionally, they can serve as a basis for the improvement and development of conservation measures for bats in agricultural landscapes.

