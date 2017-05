Das Widerspenstige bändigen

An essential influence on the quality of lessons at school is awarded at the action of teachers in the practice at school as well as in the scientific literature. Even if extensive normative images about a good teaching action exist, there is little knowledge about the fact which grounds have teachers for their educational action. The action of teachers can be grasped only adequately if education is understood on the one hand as a passing on of culture to the following generation and, on the other hand, as an understanding of oneself and the world going out from the subject. With it walking along demands for the teacher necessarily stick together in contradiction; this is valid particularly for a society with big cultural and social heterogeneity. The search for connections between personality, educational knowledge or competencies and an educational action often goes out from a conditionality of this action shortens this on cognitive aspects and in external norms oriented attributes. More productive for an answer to the question af

An essential influence on the quality of lessons at school is awarded at the action of teachers in the practice at school as well as in the scientific literature. Even if extensive normative images about a good teaching action exist, there is little knowledge about the fact which grounds have teachers for their educational action. The action of teachers can be grasped only adequately if education is understood on the one hand as a passing on of culture to the following generation and, on the other hand, as an understanding of oneself and the world going out from the subject. With it walking along demands for the teacher necessarily stick together in contradiction; this is valid particularly for a society with big cultural and social heterogeneity. The search for connections between personality, educational knowledge or competencies and an educational action often goes out from a conditionality of this action shortens this on cognitive aspects and in external norms oriented attributes. More productive for an answer to the question after the grounds of action are scientific works, which describe professionalism as a reference to a special structural frame which is marked by contradictions and which requires decisions to the tension fields of educational relations. The subject-scientific learning theory offers a base for an understanding of a learning in institutional contexts outgoing from the learning interests of the students. Following this idea teaching can be understood as a support of self and world notification processes by appreciation, understanding and offers of alternative meaning horizons. The action of teachers is understandable as a sense-giving reference on thereon resulting as well as institutional demands by means of social meaning structures. The acting subject discloses itself and the world with the help of meanings. These can be understood as re-interpretations of social meaning structures specifically featured of the biography, the social position and the living situation. In the empiric procedure positionings can be reconstructed by crossing from sequential to comparative analyses as thematically specific and over the concrete action situation stretching meanings-grounds of action-connections. From this on structural aspects of teaching at vocational schools independent of the action situation are derived as well as complicated, situation-related subjective meanings-grounds of action-patterns. As essential structural signs the key categories ‘interpretation power’ and ‘instrumental pedagogical relationship‘ can be revealed from the empiric material under aid of other theoretical foils. As interpretation power depends on acceptance and instrumental relations mostly occur a co-operative reference to the teaching-learning object, asymmetrical metastable arrangements between a teacher and students can be understood with it. The meanings-grounds of action-patterns partly show inconsistencies and crossings in the positionings covered to the variations of the ‘interpretation power’ and the ‘instrumental pedagogical relations’. Only with a part of the patterns efforts towards esteem and understanding of the students are plausibly deductive, the same is valid in view of an openness for a check of the patterns. The patterns, as for example ‘Durchsetzend-ertragendes Nachsteuern‘, ‘Direktiv-personalisierendes Praktizieren‘ or ‘Regulierend-flexibles Managen‘ are to be understood as coping modes of the contingent educational (conflict) situations to which the case portrayals refer. The respective teacher has used this pattern in the described case what admits, however, no statement about that which patterns the teacher would access in other cases. The results of the present work are suited as a heuristic or theoretical foil, which can support teachers while analyzing her own educational action - possibly in an advanced training conceived as a case consultation. Possible are connections to other theoretical models of the action of teachers as well as a changed classification of these models. At the end, there are more options to grasp the pedagogical action of schoolteachers by scientific accesses.

…