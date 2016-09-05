Thermoresponsive poly(2-oxazoline)s, polypeptoids, and polypeptides

  • This review covers the recent advances in the emerging field of thermoresponsive polyamides or polymeric amides, i.e., poly(2-oxazoline)s, polypeptoids, and polypeptides, with a specific focus on structure–thermoresponsive property relationships, self-assembly, and applications.

Download full text files

Export metadata

  • Export Bibtex
  • Export RIS
  • Export XML

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar
Metadaten
Author:Richard Hoogenboom, Helmut Schlaad
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-395022
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (328)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2016/09/05
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/04/21
Pagenumber:17
Source:Polym. Chem. (2017) Nr. 8, S. 24-40. - DOI: 10.1039/C6PY01320A
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:RSC Gold
Licence (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Attribution 3.0 unported

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo