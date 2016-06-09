How surface reparation prevents catalytic oxidation of carbon monoxide on atomic gold at defective magnesium oxide surfaces

  • In this contribution, we study using first principles the co-adsorption and catalytic behaviors of CO and O2 on a single gold atom deposited at defective magnesium oxide surfaces. Using cluster models and point charge embedding within a density functional theory framework, we simulate the CO oxidation reaction for Au1 on differently charged oxygen vacancies of MgO(001) to rationalize its experimentally observed lack of catalytic activity. Our results show that: (1) co-adsorption is weakly supported at F0 and F2+ defects but not at F1+ sites, (2) electron redistribution from the F0 vacancy via the Au1 cluster to the adsorbed molecular oxygen weakens the O2 bond, as required for a sustainable catalytic cycle, (3) a metastable carbonate intermediate can form on defects of the F0 type, (4) only a small activation barrier exists for the highly favorable dissociation of CO2 from F0, and (5) the moderate adsorption energy of the gold atom on the F0 defect cannot prevent insertion of molecular oxygen inside the defect. Due to the lack of protIn this contribution, we study using first principles the co-adsorption and catalytic behaviors of CO and O2 on a single gold atom deposited at defective magnesium oxide surfaces. Using cluster models and point charge embedding within a density functional theory framework, we simulate the CO oxidation reaction for Au1 on differently charged oxygen vacancies of MgO(001) to rationalize its experimentally observed lack of catalytic activity. Our results show that: (1) co-adsorption is weakly supported at F0 and F2+ defects but not at F1+ sites, (2) electron redistribution from the F0 vacancy via the Au1 cluster to the adsorbed molecular oxygen weakens the O2 bond, as required for a sustainable catalytic cycle, (3) a metastable carbonate intermediate can form on defects of the F0 type, (4) only a small activation barrier exists for the highly favorable dissociation of CO2 from F0, and (5) the moderate adsorption energy of the gold atom on the F0 defect cannot prevent insertion of molecular oxygen inside the defect. Due to the lack of protection of the color centers, the surface becomes invariably repaired by the surrounding oxygen and the catalytic cycle is irreversibly broken in the first oxidation step.show moreshow less

Download full text files

Export metadata

  • Export Bibtex
  • Export RIS
  • Export XML

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar
Metadaten
Author:Kai Töpfer, Jean Christophe Tremblay
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-394978
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (325)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2016/06/09
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/04/21
Pagenumber:8
Source:Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys. (2016) Nr. 18, S. 18590-18597. - DOI: 10.1039/C6CP02339H
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:RSC Gold
Licence (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Attribution 3.0 unported

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo