Incorporation and visualization of azido-functionalized N-oleoyl serinol in Jurkat cells, mouse brain astrocytes, 3T3 fibroblasts and human brain microvascular endothelial cells

  • The synthesis and biological evaluation of azido-N-oleoyl serinol is reported. It mimicks biofunctional lipid ceramides and has shown to be capable of click reactions for cell membrane imaging in Jurkat and human brain microvascular endothelial cells.

Author:Tim Walter, Lena Collenburg, Lukasz Japtok, Burkhard Kleuser, Sibylle Schneider-Schaulies, Nora Müller, Jerome Becam, Alexandra Schubert-Unkmeir, Ji Na Kong, Erhard Bieberich, Jürgen Seibel
Source:Chem.Commun. (2016) Nr. 52, S. 8612-8614. - DOI: 10.1039/C6CC02879A
