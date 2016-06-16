Incorporation and visualization of azido-functionalized N-oleoyl serinol in Jurkat cells, mouse brain astrocytes, 3T3 fibroblasts and human brain microvascular endothelial cells
- The synthesis and biological evaluation of azido-N-oleoyl serinol is reported. It mimicks biofunctional lipid ceramides and has shown to be capable of click reactions for cell membrane imaging in Jurkat and human brain microvascular endothelial cells.
|Tim Walter, Lena Collenburg, Lukasz Japtok, Burkhard Kleuser, Sibylle Schneider-Schaulies, Nora Müller, Jerome Becam, Alexandra Schubert-Unkmeir, Ji Na Kong, Erhard Bieberich, Jürgen Seibel
|Chem.Commun. (2016) Nr. 52, S. 8612-8614. - DOI: 10.1039/C6CC02879A
