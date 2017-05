Bioinformatische Analyse der NUGAT-Studie (NUtriGenomic Analysis in Twins)

Based on the increasing incidence of metabolic disorders and diseases in the world population, medicine and life sciences aim for (new) prevention strategies and targets to promote health, prevent diseases and thereby ease the overall financial burden on health systems. One approach is seen in diet and nutrition. According to recent studies and nutritional guide lines, especially the consumption of saturated fats affects health negatively. Nevertheless, in many studies high fat diets are not separated from the influences of a hypercaloric energy intake. In conclusion the available data for the isolated effects of (saturated) fats on metabolism are still insufficient. In the NUtriGenomic Analysis in Twins study, 46 healthy twin pairs (34 monozygotic, 12 dizygotic) were standardized for their nutritional behavior over a period of six weeks on a high-carbohydrate, low-fat diet according to the DGE guidelines. This standardization was followed by an interventional low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet for another six weeks. Both diets were iso

Based on the increasing incidence of metabolic disorders and diseases in the world population, medicine and life sciences aim for (new) prevention strategies and targets to promote health, prevent diseases and thereby ease the overall financial burden on health systems. One approach is seen in diet and nutrition. According to recent studies and nutritional guide lines, especially the consumption of saturated fats affects health negatively. Nevertheless, in many studies high fat diets are not separated from the influences of a hypercaloric energy intake. In conclusion the available data for the isolated effects of (saturated) fats on metabolism are still insufficient. In the NUtriGenomic Analysis in Twins study, 46 healthy twin pairs (34 monozygotic, 12 dizygotic) were standardized for their nutritional behavior over a period of six weeks on a high-carbohydrate, low-fat diet according to the DGE guidelines. This standardization was followed by an interventional low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet for another six weeks. Both diets were isocaloric to the individuals' requirements in order to evaluate rapid after 1 week) and long-term (after 6 weeks) effects on metabolism, which were based on the higher intake of (saturated) fatty acids. The data sets, which were generated by a detailed characterization of the subjects at the clinical investigation days, were analyzed with statistical and mathematical methods (e.g. linear mixed modeling), which aimed to cover the size of the data sets and thereby the whole amount of information within the data sets. We could show that the metabolically healthy and relatively young subjects, who showed good compliance, were able to adapt in terms of their glucose metabolism, since the acute increase after one week in fasting insulin and the loss of insulin sensitivity was balanced after additional five weeks. In contrast, lipid metabolism, represented by the classical marker total cholesterol as well as LDL and HDL, was more strongly influenced and still increased after six weeks on high-fat diet. The latter supports the observations in the transcriptome of white, subcutaneous adipose tissue, where Toll-like receptors and inflammasome seemed to mediate the activation of a low-grade inflammation. The changes occurring in the concentration and composition of the plasma lipidome also showed a partial counterregulation limited to certain lipid species. In this regard, we conclude that independent of the energy intake, the consumption of (saturated) fatty acids leads to changes in metabolism, although further studies and experiments are needed to investigate the isolated effects further. Especially studies of extended periods under isocaloric conditions and studies in patients with pathological conditions (e.g. insulin resistance) would be of interest. Nevertheless, the results in NUGAT emphasize the importance of nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics, since the concentrations of some lipid species seemed to be highly heritable and diet-dependent. Moreover, our results suggest that ongoing and planned prevention strategies and medical treatments have to treat patients much more as individuals. Our analysis identified interindividual differences and indicated that some participants were able to compensate the adverse and unfavorable metabolic effects of a high fat diet better than others.

