Seismological investigation of the oceanic crust und upper mantle using an ocean bottom station array in the vicinity of the Gloria fault (easter mid Atlantic)
|Author:
|Katrin Hannemann
|Advisor:
|Frank Krüger, Torsten Dahm
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2016
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/02/20
|Release Date:
|2017/04/13
|Pagenumber:
|199
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften