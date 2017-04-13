On the role of monomer drops and swelling in aqueous heterophase polymerization
|Author:
|Chunxiang Wei
|Advisor:
|Klaus Tauer
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2016
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/04/13
|Pagenumber:
|122
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften