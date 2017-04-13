Characterization and functional complementation of the arabidopsis ribosomal Reil1 - 1Reil2-1 double mutant
|Author:
|Olga Beine-Golovchuk
|Advisor:
|Joachim Kopka
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2016
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/03/07
|Release Date:
|2017/04/13
|Pagenumber:
|106
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik