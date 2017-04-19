Molekulare Charakterisierung des Centrosom-assoziierten Proteins CP91 in Dictyostelium discoideum
Molecular characterization of the centrosome-associated protein CP91 in Dictyostelium discoideum
Das Dictyostelium-Centrosom ist ein Modell für acentrioläre Centrosomen. Es besteht aus einer dreischichtigen Kernstruktur und ist von einer Corona umgeben, welche Nukleationskomplexe für Mikrotubuli beinhaltet. Die Verdoppelung der Kernstruktur wird einmal pro Zellzyklus am Übergang der G2 zur M-Phase gestartet. Durch eine Proteomanalyse isolierter Centrosomen konnte CP91 identifiziert werden, ein 91 kDa großes Coiled-Coil Protein, das in der centrosomalen Kernstruktur lokalisiert. GFP-CP91 zeigte fast keine Mobilität in FRAP-Experimenten während der Interphase, was darauf hindeutet, dass es sich bei CP91 um eine Strukturkomponente des Centrosoms handelt. In der Mitose hingegen dissoziieren das GFP-CP91 als auch das endogene CP91 ab und fehlen an den Spindelpolen von der späten Prophase bis zur Anaphase. Dieses Verhalten korreliert mit dem Verschwinden der zentralen Schicht der Kernstruktur zu Beginn der Centrosomenverdopplung. Somit ist CP91 mit großer Wahrscheinlichkeit ein Bestandteil dieser Schicht. CP91-Fragmente der N-terminalen bzw. C-terminalen Domäne (GFP-CP91 N-Terminus, GFP-CP91 C-Terminus) lokalisieren als GFP-Fusionsproteine exprimiert auch am Centrosom, zeigen aber nicht die gleiche mitotische Verteilung des Volllängenproteins. Das CP91-Fragment der zentralen Coiled-Coil Domäne (GFP-CP91cc) lokalisiert als GFP-Fusionsprotein exprimiert, als ein diffuser cytosolische Cluster, in der Nähe des Centrosoms. Es zeigt eine partiell ähnliche mitotische Verteilung wie das Volllängenprotein. Dies lässt eine regulatorische Domäne innerhalb der Coiled-Coil Domäne vermuten. Die Expression der GFP-Fusionsproteine unterdrückt die Expression des endogenen CP91 und bringt überzählige Centrosomen hervor. Dies war auch eine markante Eigenschaft nach der Unterexpression von CP91 durch RNAi. Zusätzlich zeigte sich in CP91-RNAi Zellen eine stark erhöhte Ploidie verursacht durch schwere Defekte in der Chromosomensegregation verbunden mit einer erhöhten Zellgröße und Defekten im Abschnürungsprozess während der Cytokinese. Die Unterexpression von CP91 durch RNAi hatte auch einen direkten Einfluss auf die Menge an den centrosomalen Proteinen CP39, CP55 und CEP192 und dem Centromerprotein Cenp68 in der Interphase. Die Ergebnisse deuten darauf hin, dass CP91 eine zentrale centrosomale Kernkomponente ist und für den Zusammenhalt der beiden äußeren Schichten der Kernstruktur benötigt wird. Zudem spielt CP91 eine wichtige Rolle für eine ordnungsgemäße Centrosomenbiogenese und, unabhängig davon, bei dem Abschnürungsprozess der Tochterzellen während der Cytokinese.
The Dictyostelium centrosome is a model for acentriolar centrosomes and it consists of a three-layered core structure surrounded by a corona harboring microtubule nucleation complexes. Its core structure duplicates once per cell cycle at the G2/M transition. Through proteomic analysis of isolated centrosomes we have identified CP91, a 91-kDa coiled coil protein that was localized at the centrosomal core structure. While GFP-CP91 showed almost no mobility in FRAP experiments during interphase, both GFP-CP91 and endogenous CP91 dissociated during mitosis and were absent from spindle poles from late prophase to anaphase. Since this behavior correlates with the disappearance of the central layer upon centrosome duplication, CP91 is a putative component of this layer. When expressed as GFP-fusions, CP91 fragments corresponding to the N-terminal and C-terminal domain (GFP-CP91N, and GFP-CP91C respectively) also localized to the centrosome but did not show the mitotic redistribution of the full length protein. The CP91 fragment corresponding to the central coiled coil domain (GFP-CP91cc) localized as a diffuse cluster close to the centrosome and did show a partially similar mitotic redistribution of the full length protein suggesting a regulatory role of the coiled coil domain. Expression of all GFP-fusion proteins suppressed expression of endogenous CP91 and elicited supernumerary centrosomes. This was also very prominent upon depletion of CP91 by RNAi. CP91-RNAi cells exhibited heavily increased ploidy due to severe defects in chromosome segregation along with increased cell size and defects in the abscission process during cytokinesis. Additionally, depletion of CP91 by RNAi had an immediate impact on the amount of the centrosomal core components CP39, CP55 and CEP192 and the centromere protein Cenp68 in interphase cells. Our results indicate that CP91 is a central centrosomal core component required for centrosomal integrity, proper centrosome biogenesis and, independently, for abscission during cytokinesis.
|Author:
|Sascha Putzler
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-394689
|Advisor:
|Ralph Gräf
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/03/03
|Release Date:
|2017/04/19
|Tag:
|Centrosom; Dictyostelium; Mikrotubuli; Mitose; Zellkern
centrosome; dictyostelium; microtubules; mitosis; nucleus
|Pagenumber:
|111
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht