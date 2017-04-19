Molekulare Charakterisierung des Centrosom-assoziierten Proteins CP91 in Dictyostelium discoideum

The Dictyostelium centrosome is a model for acentriolar centrosomes and it consists of a three-layered core structure surrounded by a corona harboring microtubule nucleation complexes. Its core structure duplicates once per cell cycle at the G2/M transition. Through proteomic analysis of isolated centrosomes we have identified CP91, a 91-kDa coiled coil protein that was localized at the centrosomal core structure. While GFP-CP91 showed almost no mobility in FRAP experiments during interphase, both GFP-CP91 and endogenous CP91 dissociated during mitosis and were absent from spindle poles from late prophase to anaphase. Since this behavior correlates with the disappearance of the central layer upon centrosome duplication, CP91 is a putative component of this layer. When expressed as GFP-fusions, CP91 fragments corresponding to the N-terminal and C-terminal domain (GFP-CP91N, and GFP-CP91C respectively) also localized to the centrosome but did not show the mitotic redistribution of the full length protein. The CP91 fragment corresponding

The Dictyostelium centrosome is a model for acentriolar centrosomes and it consists of a three-layered core structure surrounded by a corona harboring microtubule nucleation complexes. Its core structure duplicates once per cell cycle at the G2/M transition. Through proteomic analysis of isolated centrosomes we have identified CP91, a 91-kDa coiled coil protein that was localized at the centrosomal core structure. While GFP-CP91 showed almost no mobility in FRAP experiments during interphase, both GFP-CP91 and endogenous CP91 dissociated during mitosis and were absent from spindle poles from late prophase to anaphase. Since this behavior correlates with the disappearance of the central layer upon centrosome duplication, CP91 is a putative component of this layer. When expressed as GFP-fusions, CP91 fragments corresponding to the N-terminal and C-terminal domain (GFP-CP91N, and GFP-CP91C respectively) also localized to the centrosome but did not show the mitotic redistribution of the full length protein. The CP91 fragment corresponding to the central coiled coil domain (GFP-CP91cc) localized as a diffuse cluster close to the centrosome and did show a partially similar mitotic redistribution of the full length protein suggesting a regulatory role of the coiled coil domain. Expression of all GFP-fusion proteins suppressed expression of endogenous CP91 and elicited supernumerary centrosomes. This was also very prominent upon depletion of CP91 by RNAi. CP91-RNAi cells exhibited heavily increased ploidy due to severe defects in chromosome segregation along with increased cell size and defects in the abscission process during cytokinesis. Additionally, depletion of CP91 by RNAi had an immediate impact on the amount of the centrosomal core components CP39, CP55 and CEP192 and the centromere protein Cenp68 in interphase cells. Our results indicate that CP91 is a central centrosomal core component required for centrosomal integrity, proper centrosome biogenesis and, independently, for abscission during cytokinesis.

…