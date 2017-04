Quantum chemistry and surface hopping dynamics of azobenzenes

This cumulative doctoral dissertation, based on three publications, is devoted to the investigation of several aspects of azobenzene molecular switches, with the aid of computational chemistry. In the first paper, the isomerization rates of a thermal cis → trans isomerization of azobenzenes for species formed upon an integer electron transfer, i.e., with added or removed electron, are calculated from Eyring’s transition state theory and activation energy barriers, computed by means of density functional theory. The obtained results are discussed in connection with an experimental study of the thermal cis → trans isomerization of azobenzene derivatives in the presence of gold nanoparticles, which is demonstrated to be greatly accelerated in comparison to the same isomerization reaction in the absence of nanoparticles. The second paper is concerned with electronically excited states of (i) dimers, composed of two photoswitchable units placed closely side-by-side, as well as (ii) monomers and dimers adsorbed on a silicon cluster. A var

This cumulative doctoral dissertation, based on three publications, is devoted to the investigation of several aspects of azobenzene molecular switches, with the aid of computational chemistry. In the first paper, the isomerization rates of a thermal cis → trans isomerization of azobenzenes for species formed upon an integer electron transfer, i.e., with added or removed electron, are calculated from Eyring’s transition state theory and activation energy barriers, computed by means of density functional theory. The obtained results are discussed in connection with an experimental study of the thermal cis → trans isomerization of azobenzene derivatives in the presence of gold nanoparticles, which is demonstrated to be greatly accelerated in comparison to the same isomerization reaction in the absence of nanoparticles. The second paper is concerned with electronically excited states of (i) dimers, composed of two photoswitchable units placed closely side-by-side, as well as (ii) monomers and dimers adsorbed on a silicon cluster. A variety of quantum chemistry methods, capable of calculating molecular electronic absorption spectra, based on density functional and wave function theories, is employed to quantify changes in optical absorption upon dimerization and covalent grafting to a surface. Specifically, the exciton (Davydov) splitting between states of interest is determined from first-principles calculations with the help of natural transition orbital analysis, allowing for insight into the nature of excited states. In the third paper, nonadiabatic molecular dynamics with trajectory surface hopping is applied to model the photoisomerization of azobenzene dimers, (i) for the isolated case (exhibiting the exciton coupling between two molecules) as well as (ii) for the constrained case (providing the van der Waals interaction with environment in addition to the exciton coupling between two monomers). For the latter, the additional azobenzene molecules, surrounding the dimer, are introduced, mimicking a densely packed self-assembled monolayer. From obtained results it is concluded that the isolated dimer is capable of isomerization likewise the monomer, whereas the steric hindrance considerably suppresses trans → cis photoisomerization. Furthermore, the present dissertation comprises the general introduction describing the main features of the azobenzene photoswitch and objectives of this work, theoretical basis of the employed methods, and discussion of gained findings in the light of existing literature. Also, additional results on (i) activation parameters of the thermal cis → trans isomerization of azobenzenes, (ii) an approximate scheme to account for anharmonicity of molecular vibrations in calculation of the activation entropy, as well as (iii) absorption spectra of photoswitch–silicon composites obtained from time-demanding wave function-based methods are presented.

