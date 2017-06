Dynamics of the rise of magnetic flux tubes in stellar interiors

Solar-like stars maintain their magnetic fields thanks to a dynamo mechanism. The Babcock-Leighton dynamo is one possible dynamo that has the particularity to require magnetic flux tubes. Magnetic flux tubes are assumed to form at the bottom of the convective zone and rise buoyantly to the surface. A delayed dynamo model has been suggested, where the delay accounts for the rise time of the magnetic flux tubes; a time, that has been ignored by former studies. The present thesis aims to study the applicability of the flux tube/Babcock-Leighton dynamo to other stars. To do so, we attempt to constrain the rise time of magnetic flux tubes thanks to the first fully compressible MHD simulations of rising magnetic flux tubes in stratified rotating spherical shells. Such simulations are limited to an unrealistic parameter space, therefore, a scaling relation is required to scale the results to realistic physical regimes. We extended earlier works on 2D scaling relations and derived a general scaling law valid for both 2D and 3D. We then

Solar-like stars maintain their magnetic fields thanks to a dynamo mechanism. The Babcock-Leighton dynamo is one possible dynamo that has the particularity to require magnetic flux tubes. Magnetic flux tubes are assumed to form at the bottom of the convective zone and rise buoyantly to the surface. A delayed dynamo model has been suggested, where the delay accounts for the rise time of the magnetic flux tubes; a time, that has been ignored by former studies. The present thesis aims to study the applicability of the flux tube/Babcock-Leighton dynamo to other stars. To do so, we attempt to constrain the rise time of magnetic flux tubes thanks to the first fully compressible MHD simulations of rising magnetic flux tubes in stratified rotating spherical shells. Such simulations are limited to an unrealistic parameter space, therefore, a scaling relation is required to scale the results to realistic physical regimes. We extended earlier works on 2D scaling relations and derived a general scaling law valid for both 2D and 3D. We then carried out two large series of numerical experiments and verified that the scaling law we have derived indeed applies to the fully non-linear case. It allowed us to extract a constraint for the rise time of magnetic flux tubes that is valid for any solar-like star. We finally introduced this constraint to a delayed dynamo model. By carrying out simulations of a mean-field, delayed, flux tube/Babcock-Leighton dynamo, we were able to identify a new dynamo regime resulting from the delay. This regime requires delays about an entire cycle and exhibits subequipartition magnetic activity. Revealing this new regime shows that even for long delays the flux tube/Babcock-Leighton dynamo can still deliver non-decaying solutions and remains a good candidate for a wide range of solar-like stars.

