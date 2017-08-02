Proceedings of the Fourth HPI Cloud Symposium "Operating the Cloud” 2016
Every year, the Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI) invites guests from industry and academia to a collaborative scientific workshop on the topic ''Operating the Cloud''. Our goal is to provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience between industry and academia. Co-located with the event is the HPI's Future SOC Lab day, which offers an additional attractive and conducive environment for scientific and industry related discussions. ''Operating the Cloud'' aims to be a platform for productive interactions of innovative ideas, visions, and upcoming technologies in the field of cloud operation and administration. On the occasion of this symposium we called for submissions of research papers and practitioner's reports. A compilation of the research papers realized during the fourth HPI cloud symposium ''Operating the Cloud'' 2016 are published in this proceedings. We thank the authors for exciting presentations and insights into their current work and research. Moreover, we look forward to more interesting submissions for the upcoming symposium later in the year.
- Jedes Jahr lädt das Hasso-Plattner-Institut (HPI) Gäste aus der Industrie und der Wissenschaft zu einem kooperativen und wissenschaftlichen Workshop zum Thema Cloud Computing ein. Unser Ziel ist es, ein Forum für den Austausch von Wissen und Erfahrungen zwischen der Industrie und der Wissenschaft zu bieten. Parallel zur Veranstaltung findet der HPI Future SOC Lab Tag statt, der eine zusätzliche attraktive Umgebung für wissenschaftliche und branchenbezogene Diskussionen bietet. Der Workshop zielt darauf ab, eine Plattform für produktive Interaktionen von innovativen Ideen, Visionen und aufkommenden Technologien im Bereich von Cloud Computing zu bitten. Anlässlich dieses Symposiums fordern wir die Einreichung von Forschungsarbeiten und Erfahrungsberichte. Eine Zusammenstellung der im Rahmen des vierten HPI-Cloud-Symposiums "Operating the Cloud" 2016 angenommenen Forschungspapiere wird veröffentlicht. Wir danken den Autoren für spannende Vorträge und Einblicke in ihre aktuelle Arbeit und Forschung. Darüber hinaus freuen wir uns aufJedes Jahr lädt das Hasso-Plattner-Institut (HPI) Gäste aus der Industrie und der Wissenschaft zu einem kooperativen und wissenschaftlichen Workshop zum Thema Cloud Computing ein. Unser Ziel ist es, ein Forum für den Austausch von Wissen und Erfahrungen zwischen der Industrie und der Wissenschaft zu bieten. Parallel zur Veranstaltung findet der HPI Future SOC Lab Tag statt, der eine zusätzliche attraktive Umgebung für wissenschaftliche und branchenbezogene Diskussionen bietet. Der Workshop zielt darauf ab, eine Plattform für produktive Interaktionen von innovativen Ideen, Visionen und aufkommenden Technologien im Bereich von Cloud Computing zu bitten. Anlässlich dieses Symposiums fordern wir die Einreichung von Forschungsarbeiten und Erfahrungsberichte. Eine Zusammenstellung der im Rahmen des vierten HPI-Cloud-Symposiums "Operating the Cloud" 2016 angenommenen Forschungspapiere wird veröffentlicht. Wir danken den Autoren für spannende Vorträge und Einblicke in ihre aktuelle Arbeit und Forschung. Darüber hinaus freuen wir uns auf weitere interessante Einreichungen für das kommende Symposium im Laufe des Jahres.…
|Stefan Klauck, Fabian Maschler, Karsten Tausche
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-394513
|978-3-86956-401-2
|1613-5652 (print)
|2191-1665 (online)
|Technische Berichte des Hasso-Plattner-Instituts für Softwaresystemtechnik an der Universität Potsdam (117)
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|English
|2017
|Universität Potsdam
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|2017/08/02
|Cloud-Sicherheit; Cloud-Speicher; In-Memory Datenbank; Ressourcenoptimierung; Verteilungsalgorithmen; Virtualisierung; zuverlässige Datenverarbeitung
cloud security; cloud storage; dependable computing; distribution algorithm; in-memory database; resource optimization; virtualization
|117
|32
|ST 230
|An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Softwaresystemtechnik GmbH
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht