Molecular dynamics simulations and CD spectroscopy reveal hydration-induced unfolding of the intrinsically disordered LEA proteins COR15A and COR15B from Arabidopsis thaliana

  The LEA (late embryogenesis abundant) proteins COR15A and COR15B from Arabidopsis thaliana are intrinsically disordered under fully hydrated conditions, but obtain α-helical structure during dehydration, which is reversible upon rehydration. To understand this unusual structural transition, both proteins were investigated by circular dichroism (CD) and molecular dynamics (MD) approaches. MD simulations showed unfolding of the proteins in water, in agreement with CD data obtained with both HIS-tagged and untagged recombinant proteins. Mainly intramolecular hydrogen bonds (H-bonds) formed by the protein backbone were replaced by H-bonds with water molecules. As COR15 proteins function in vivo as protectants in leaves partially dehydrated by freezing, unfolding was further assessed under crowded conditions. Glycerol reduced (40%) or prevented (100%) unfolding during MD simulations, in agreement with CD spectroscopy results. H-bonding analysis indicated that preferential exclusion of glycerol from the protein backbone increased stability of the folded state.

Metadaten
Author:Carlos Navarro-Retamal, Anne Bremer, Jans Alzate-Morales, Julio Caballero, Dirk K. Hincha, Wendy González, Anja Thalhammer
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-394503
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (321)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2016/05/25
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/03/31
Pagenumber:11
First Page:25806
Last Page:25816
Source:Phys.Chem.Chem.Phys. (2016) Nr. 18, S. 25806-25816. - DOI: 10.1039/c6cp02272c
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:RSC Gold
Licence (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Attribution 3.0 unported

