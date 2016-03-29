Amino acid-derived N-heterocyclic carbene palladium complexes for aqueous phase Suzuki–Miyaura couplings
- In this work, three ligands produced from amino acids were synthesized and used to produce five bis- and PEPPSI-type palladium–NHC complexes using a novel synthesis route from sustainable starting materials. Three of these complexes were used as precatalysts in the aqueous-phase Suzuki–Miyaura coupling of various substrates displaying high activity. TEM and mercury poisoning experiments provide evidence for Pd-nanoparticle formation stabilized in water.
