Amino acid-derived N-heterocyclic carbene palladium complexes for aqueous phase Suzuki–Miyaura couplings

  • In this work, three ligands produced from amino acids were synthesized and used to produce five bis- and PEPPSI-type palladium–NHC complexes using a novel synthesis route from sustainable starting materials. Three of these complexes were used as precatalysts in the aqueous-phase Suzuki–Miyaura coupling of various substrates displaying high activity. TEM and mercury poisoning experiments provide evidence for Pd-nanoparticle formation stabilized in water.

Author:Elliot Steeples, Alexandra Kelling, Uwe Schilde, Davide Esposito
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-394488
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (319)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2016/03/29
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/03/31
Tag:catalysts; green chemistry; hydrogenation; imidazolium salts; isomerization; nanoparticles; nhc; precatalysts; transition-metal-complexes; water
Pagenumber:9
First Page:4922
Last Page:4930
Source:NJC (2016) Nr. 40, S. 4922-4930. - DOI: 10.1039/c5nj03337c
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:RSC Gold
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

