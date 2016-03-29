Two-photon FRET pairs based on coumarin and DBD dyes

  • The synthesis and photophysical properties of two new FRET pairs based on coumarin as a donor and DBD dye as an acceptor are described. The introduction of a bromo atom dramatically increases the two-photon excitation (2PE) cross section providing a 2PE-FRET system, which is also suitable for 2PE-FLIM.

Author:Pablo Wessig, Carsten Hille, Michael Kumke, Till Meiling, Nicole Behrends, Ursula Eisold
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2016/03/29
Year of Completion:2016
Tag:acid; conformational-changes; microscopy; proteins; resonance energy-tansfer
Source:RSC Adv. (2016) Nr. 6, S. 33510-33513. - DOI: 10.1039/C6RA03983A
