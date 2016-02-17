Fabrication of porous silicon-based optical sensors using metal-assisted chemical etching

  • Optical biosensors based on porous silicon were fabricated by metal assisted chemical etching. Thereby double layered porous silicon structures were obtained consisting of porous pillars with large pores on top of a porous silicon layer with smaller pores. These structures showed a similar sensing performance in comparison to electrochemically produced porous silicon interferometric sensors.

Author:Claudia Pacholski, Vivechana Agarwal, Ruth Fabiola Balderas-Valadez
Language:English
Tag:fourier-transform spectroscopy; nanostructures; nanowires
Source: RSC Adv. (2016) Nr. 6, 21430-21434. - DOI: 10.1039/C5RA26816H
