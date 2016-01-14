Detecting carbohydrate–lectin interactions using a fluorescent probe based on DBD dyes

  • Herein we present an efficient synthesis of a biomimetic probe with modular construction that can be specifically bound by the mannose binding FimH protein – a surface adhesion protein of E. coli bacteria. The synthesis combines the new and interesting DBD dye with the carbohydrate ligand mannose via a Click reaction. We demonstrate the binding to E. coli bacteria over a large concentration range and also present some special characteristics of those molecules that are of particular interest for the application as a biosensor. In particular, the mix-and-measure ability and the very good photo-stability should be highlighted here.

Metadaten
Author:Pablo Wessig, Denise Bader, Dennis Klier, Cornelia Hettrich, Frank F. Bier
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-394382
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (314)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2016/01/14
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/03/30
Tag:assay; binding; conformational-changes; green-i; protein
Pagenumber:4
First Page:1235
Last Page:1238
Source:Analytical methods (2016) Nr. 8, S. 1235-1238. - DOI: 10.1039/C5AY02991K
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:RSC Gold
Licence (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Attribution 3.0 unported

