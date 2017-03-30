The Low-Mass Young Stellar Content in the Extended Environment of the Galactic Starburst Region NGC3603
|Author:
|Jan Ruppert
|Advisor:
|Matthias Steinmetz, Wolfgang Brander, Thorsten Ratzka
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2016
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/03/14
|Release Date:
|2017/03/30
|Pagenumber:
|148
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik