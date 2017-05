Metabolic and molecular effects of two different isocaloric high protein diets in subjects with type 2 diabetes

Dietary approaches contribute to the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes. High protein diets were shown to exert beneficial as well as adverse effects on metabolism. However, it is unclear whether the protein origin plays a role in these effects. The LeguAN study investigated in detail the effects of two high protein diets, either from plant or animal origin, in type 2 diabetic patients. Both diets contained 30 EN% protein, 40 EN% carbohydrates, and 30 EN% fat. Fiber content, glycemic index, and composition of dietary fats were similar in both diets. In comparison to previous dietary habits, the fat content was exchanged for protein, while the carbohydrate intake was not modified. Overall, both high protein diets led to improvements of glycemic control, insulin sensitivity, liver fat, and cardiovascular risk markers without remarkable differences between the protein types. Fasting glucose together with indices of insulin resistance were ameliorated by both interventions to varying extents but without significant differences b

Dietary approaches contribute to the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes. High protein diets were shown to exert beneficial as well as adverse effects on metabolism. However, it is unclear whether the protein origin plays a role in these effects. The LeguAN study investigated in detail the effects of two high protein diets, either from plant or animal origin, in type 2 diabetic patients. Both diets contained 30 EN% protein, 40 EN% carbohydrates, and 30 EN% fat. Fiber content, glycemic index, and composition of dietary fats were similar in both diets. In comparison to previous dietary habits, the fat content was exchanged for protein, while the carbohydrate intake was not modified. Overall, both high protein diets led to improvements of glycemic control, insulin sensitivity, liver fat, and cardiovascular risk markers without remarkable differences between the protein types. Fasting glucose together with indices of insulin resistance were ameliorated by both interventions to varying extents but without significant differences between protein types. The decline of HbA1c was more pronounced in the plant protein group, whereby the improvement of insulin sensitivity in the animal protein group. The high protein intake had only slight influence on postprandial metabolism seen for free fatty acids and indices of insulin secretion, sensitivity and degradation. Except for GIP release, ingestion of animal and plant meals did not provoke differential metabolic and hormonal responses despite diverse circulating amino acid levels. The animal protein diets led to a selective increase of fat-free mass and decrease of total fat mass, which was not significantly different from the plant protein diet. Moreover, the high protein diets potently decreased liver fat content by 42% on average which was linked to significantly diminished lipogenesis, free fatty acids flux and lipolysis in adipose tissue. Moderate decline of circulating liver enzymes was induced by both interventions. The liver fat reduction was associated with improved glucose homeostasis and insulin sensitivity which underlines the protective effect of the diets. Blood lipid profile improved in all subjects and was probably related to the lower fat intake. Reductions in uric acid and markers of inflammation further argued for metabolic benefits of both high protein diets. Systolic and diastolic blood pressure declined only in the PP group pointing a possible role of arginine. Kidney function was not altered by high protein consumption over 6 weeks. The rapid decrease of serum creatinine in the PP group was noteworthy and should be further investigated. Protein type did not seem to play a role but long-term studies are warranted to fully elucidate safety of high protein regimen. Varying the source of dietary proteins did not affect the mTOR pathway in adipose tissue and blood cells under neither acute nor chronic settings. Enhancement of whole-body insulin sensitivity suggested also no alteration of mTOR and no impairment of insulin sensitivity in skeletal muscle. A remarkable outcome was the extensive reduction of FGF21, critical regulator of metabolic processes, by approximately 50% independently of protein type. Whether hepatic ER-stress, ammonia flux or rather macronutrient preferences is behind this paradoxical finding remains to be investigated in detail. Unlike initial expectations and previous reports plant protein based diet had no clear advantage over animal proteins. The pronounced beneficial effect of animal protein on insulin homeostasis despite high BCAA and methionine intake was certainly unexpected assuming more complex metabolic adaptations occurring upon prolonged consumption. In addition, the reduced fat intake may have also contributed to the overall improvements in both groups. Taking into account the above observed study results, a short-term diet containing 30 EN% protein (either from plant or animal origin), 40 EN% carbohydrates, and 30 EN% fat with lower SFA amount leads to metabolic improvements in diabetic patients, regardless of protein source.

