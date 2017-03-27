Charge Transfer in and Conductivity of Molecularly Doped Thiophene-Based Copolymers

  • The electrical conductivity of organic semiconductors can be enhanced by orders of magnitude via doping with strong molecular electron acceptors or donors. Ground-state integer charge transfer and charge-transfer complex formation between organic semiconductors and molecular dopants have been suggested as the microscopic mechanisms causing these profound changes in electrical materials properties. Here, we study charge-transfer interactions between the common molecular p-dopant 2,3,5,6-tetrafluoro-7,7,8,8-tetracyanoquinodimethane and a systematic series of thiophene-based copolymers by a combination of spectroscopic techniques and electrical measurements. Subtle variations in chemical structure are seen to significantly impact the nature of the charge-transfer species and the efficiency of the doping process, underlining the need for a more detailed understanding of the microscopic doping mechanism in organic semiconductors to reliably guide targeted chemical design.

Metadaten
Author:Fatemeh Ghani, Andreas Opitz, Patrick Pingel, Georg Heimel, Ingo Salzmann, Johannes Frisch, Dieter Neher, Argiri Tsami, Ullrich Scherf, Norbert Koch
DOI:http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/polb.23631
ISSN:0887-6266 (print)
ISSN:1099-0488 (online)
Parent Title (English):Journal of polymer science : B, Polymer physics
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2015
Year of Completion:2015
Release Date:2017/03/27
Tag:charge transfer; conducting polymers; doping; thiophene
Volume:53
Issue:1
Pagenumber:6
First Page:58
Last Page:63
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Peer Review:Referiert

