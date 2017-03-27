Lignin valorization

The topic of this project is the use of lignin as alternative source of aromatic building blocks and oligomers to fossil feedstocks. Lignin is known as the most abundant aromatic polymer in nature and is isolated from the lignocellulosic component of plants by different possible extraction treatments. Both the biomass source and the extraction method affect the structure of the isolated lignin, therefore influencing its further application. Lignin was extracted from beech wood by two different hydrothermal alkaline treatments, which use NaOH and Ba(OH)2 as base and by an acid-catalyzed organosolv process. Moreover, lignin was isolated from bamboo, beech wood and coconut by soda treatment of the biomasses. A comparison of the structural features of such isolated lignins was performed through the use of a wide range of analytical methods. Alkaline lignins resulted in a better candidate as carbon precursor and macromonomers for the synthesis of polymer than organosolv lignin. In fact, alkaline lignins showed higher residual mass after ca

The topic of this project is the use of lignin as alternative source of aromatic building blocks and oligomers to fossil feedstocks. Lignin is known as the most abundant aromatic polymer in nature and is isolated from the lignocellulosic component of plants by different possible extraction treatments. Both the biomass source and the extraction method affect the structure of the isolated lignin, therefore influencing its further application. Lignin was extracted from beech wood by two different hydrothermal alkaline treatments, which use NaOH and Ba(OH)2 as base and by an acid-catalyzed organosolv process. Moreover, lignin was isolated from bamboo, beech wood and coconut by soda treatment of the biomasses. A comparison of the structural features of such isolated lignins was performed through the use of a wide range of analytical methods. Alkaline lignins resulted in a better candidate as carbon precursor and macromonomers for the synthesis of polymer than organosolv lignin. In fact, alkaline lignins showed higher residual mass after carbonization and higher content of the reactive hydroxy functionalities. In contrast, the lignin source turned out to slightly affect the lignin hydroxyl content. One of the most common lignin modifications is its deconstruction to obtain aromatic molecules, which can be used as starting materials for the synthesis of fine chemicals. Lignin deconstruction leads to a complex mixture of aromatic molecules. A gas chromatographic analytical method was developed to characterize the mixture of products obtained by lignin deconstruction via heterogeneous catalytic hydrogenolysis. The analytical protocol allowed the quantification of three main groups of molecules by means of calibration curves, internal standard and a preliminary silylation step of the sample. The analytical method was used to study the influence of the hydrogenolysis catalyst, temperature and system (flow and batch reactor) on the yield and selectivity of the aromatic compounds. Lignin extracted from beech wood by a hydrothermal process using Ba(OH)2 as base, was functionalized by aromatic nitration in order to add nitrogen functionalities. The final goal was the synthesis of a nitrogen doped carbon. Nitrated lignin was reduced to the amino form in order to compare the influence of different nitrogen functionalities on the porosity of the final carbon. The carbons were obtained by ionothermal treatment of the precursors in the presence of the eutectic salt mixture KCl/ZnCl2 Such synthesized carbons showed micro-, macro- and mesoporosity and were tested for their electrocatalytic activity towards the oxygen reduction reaction. Mesoporous carbon derived from nitro lignin displayed the highest electrocatalytic activity. Lignins isolated from coconut, beech wood and bamboo were used as macromonomers for the synthesis of biobased polyesters. A condensation reaction was performed between lignin and a hyper branched poly(ester-amine), previously obtained by condensation of triethanolamine and adipic acid. The influence of the lignin source and content on the thermochemical and mechanical properties of the final material was investigated. The prepolymer showed adhesive properties towards aluminum and its shear strength was therefore measured. The gluing properties of such synthesized glues turned out to be independent from the lignin source but affected by the amount of lignin in the final material. This work shows that, although still at a laboratory scale, the valorization of lignin can overcome the critical issues of lignin´s structure variability and complexity.

