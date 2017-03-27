Lignin valorization
Lignin Valorisierung
The topic of this project is the use of lignin as alternative source of aromatic building blocks and oligomers to fossil feedstocks. Lignin is known as the most abundant aromatic polymer in nature and is isolated from the lignocellulosic component of plants by different possible extraction treatments. Both the biomass source and the extraction method affect the structure of the isolated lignin, therefore influencing its further application. Lignin was extracted from beech wood by two different hydrothermal alkaline treatments, which use NaOH and Ba(OH)2 as base and by an acid-catalyzed organosolv process. Moreover, lignin was isolated from bamboo, beech wood and coconut by soda treatment of the biomasses. A comparison of the structural features of such isolated lignins was performed through the use of a wide range of analytical methods. Alkaline lignins resulted in a better candidate as carbon precursor and macromonomers for the synthesis of polymer than organosolv lignin. In fact, alkaline lignins showed higher residual mass after carbonization and higher content of the reactive hydroxy functionalities. In contrast, the lignin source turned out to slightly affect the lignin hydroxyl content. One of the most common lignin modifications is its deconstruction to obtain aromatic molecules, which can be used as starting materials for the synthesis of fine chemicals. Lignin deconstruction leads to a complex mixture of aromatic molecules. A gas chromatographic analytical method was developed to characterize the mixture of products obtained by lignin deconstruction via heterogeneous catalytic hydrogenolysis. The analytical protocol allowed the quantification of three main groups of molecules by means of calibration curves, internal standard and a preliminary silylation step of the sample. The analytical method was used to study the influence of the hydrogenolysis catalyst, temperature and system (flow and batch reactor) on the yield and selectivity of the aromatic compounds. Lignin extracted from beech wood by a hydrothermal process using Ba(OH)2 as base, was functionalized by aromatic nitration in order to add nitrogen functionalities. The final goal was the synthesis of a nitrogen doped carbon. Nitrated lignin was reduced to the amino form in order to compare the influence of different nitrogen functionalities on the porosity of the final carbon. The carbons were obtained by ionothermal treatment of the precursors in the presence of the eutectic salt mixture KCl/ZnCl2 Such synthesized carbons showed micro-, macro- and mesoporosity and were tested for their electrocatalytic activity towards the oxygen reduction reaction. Mesoporous carbon derived from nitro lignin displayed the highest electrocatalytic activity. Lignins isolated from coconut, beech wood and bamboo were used as macromonomers for the synthesis of biobased polyesters. A condensation reaction was performed between lignin and a hyper branched poly(ester-amine), previously obtained by condensation of triethanolamine and adipic acid. The influence of the lignin source and content on the thermochemical and mechanical properties of the final material was investigated. The prepolymer showed adhesive properties towards aluminum and its shear strength was therefore measured. The gluing properties of such synthesized glues turned out to be independent from the lignin source but affected by the amount of lignin in the final material. This work shows that, although still at a laboratory scale, the valorization of lignin can overcome the critical issues of lignin´s structure variability and complexity.
Das Thema dieser Arbeit ist Lignin als alternative Quelle für aromatische Moleküle einzusetzen, welche sonst aus fossilen Rohstoffen hergestellt werden. Lignin ist das am häufigsten vorkommende aromatische Polymer in der Natur. Es wird durch verschiedene Extraktionsmethoden aus pflanzlicher Lignocellulose isoliert. Sowohl der Rohstoff als auch das Extraktionsverfahren beeinflussen die Struktur des isolierten Lignins und bestimmen dadurch die weiteren Anwendungsmöglichkeiten. In der vorliegenden Arbeit die wurde Lignin durch zwei alkalisch hydrothermale Extraktionsmethoden aus Buchenholz extrahiert, wobei entweder NaOH oder Ba(OH)2 verwendet wurde. Eine dritte Methode bedient sich der sogenannten säuerekatalysierten Organosolv-Extraktion. Das Weiteren wurden drei Lignine durch eine Soda Extraktionsmethode aus Bambus, Buchenholz und Kokosnussschalen isoliert. Die Strukturen dieser wurden mit Hilfe verschiedener analytischer Techniken analysiert und verglichen. Während alkalische Lignine sich besser als Ausgangsstoff für poröse Kohlenstoffmaterialien und Makromonomere für die Synthese von Polymeren eignen, zeigen Lignine aus dem Organosolv Prozess weniger gute Eigenschaften hinsichtlich dieser Applikationen. Die bis heute häufigste Modifikation von Lignin beschäftigt sich mit der Aufschließung zu aromatischen Molekülen, welche die Grundlage für die weitere Herstellung von Chemikalien darstellen. Um die Aufschlussprodukte der Hydrogenolyse aus Lignin vergleichen zu können, wurde während dieser Arbeit wurde eine Gaschromatographiemethode entwickelt. In einem weiteren Schritt wurde isoliertes Lignin aus Buchenholzspänen durch Nitrierung mit zusätzlichem Stickstoff funktionalisiert. Das modifizierte Lignin konnte direkt al Präkursor für stickstoffdotierte kohlen dienen, welche mittels ionothermaler Synthese mit Hilfe von KCl/ZnCl2 als eutektischem Salz hergestellt wurden. Diese Materialien wurden erfolgreich in der Sauerstoffreduktion als Katalysator zum Einsatz gebracht. Die gewonnen Lignine aus Kokosnussschalen, Bambus und Buchenholz wurden als Makromonomere für die Herstellung von biobasiertem Polyester verwendet. Sowohl die thermochemischen als auch die mechanischen Eigenschaften wurden durch die unterschiedlichen Lignine der verschiedenen Pflanzen beeinflusst. Das hergestellte Polymer zeigte gute Eigenschaften als Biomass-basierter Kleber. Mit dieser Arbeit konnte gezeigt werden, dass Lignin, obwohl es eine sehr variable und komplexe Struktur aufweis, in verschiedenen Anwendungsbereichen zum Einsatz kommen kann, auch wenn diese bis heute nur im Labormaßstab verwirklicht wurden.
|Author:
|Micaela Graglia
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-104863
|Subtitle (English):
|extraction, characterization and applications
|Subtitle (German):
|Extraktion, Charakterisierung und Anwendungen
|Advisor:
|Markus Antonietti
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/02/13
|Release Date:
|2017/03/27
|Tag:
|Biomasse; Bioraffinerie; Lignin
Lignin; biomass; biorefinery
|Pagenumber:
|133
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International