Simulationen von Röntgenabsorptionsprozessen zur Charakterisierung von Systemen in kondensierter Phase

The dissertation presents scientific results, which were worked out during December 2012 - August 2016. The work focuses on the simulation of X-ray absorption processes of several condensed phase systems. In particular, we calculated near edge X-ray absorption (NEXAFS) as well as X-ray photoelectron spectra (XPS). In both cases an incoming X-ray photon is absorbed by a molecular system. Due to the relatively high photon energy, a tightly bound core electron is excited. For XPS, this electron is promoted to high lying continuum states. The binding energy of the core electron, which is the key feature of XPS, can be calculated as the difference between the energy of the incoming photon and the measured kinetic energy of the electron. For NEXAFS spectra, the absorption probability of a photon as a function of the wavelength of the incoming radiation is measured. Both experimental methods are presented in chapter one of my thesis. Often the experimental spectra contain a lot of resonances, which make the interpretation and analysis complicated. In such cases, quantum chemical calculations can help to understand the spectra. In chapter two the central theoretical methods are presented, which are necessary to simulate the X-ray absorption processes. The first investigated system is graphene, which was treated with bromine plasma in order to modify the chemical and physical properties by adding bromine. The measured NEXAFS spectra of modified graphene show significant differences with respect to the spectra of the untreated surface. With the help of periodic density functional theory (DFT) calculations and simulations of spectra, it is demonstrated that physical defects are primarily responsible for the observed changes in the spectra. Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) is the second investigated system. We were interested in the influence of the molecular motion on the broadening of the XPS peaks. Further, we looked at the intermolecular interactions and their influence on the peak positions and broadenings. In order to accomplish this, a combination of molecular dynamics and quantum chemical methods have been used. Appropriate structures based on oligomer models were created and propagated under the influence of an (ab initio) potential. Snapshots were taken during the propagation to calculate the core electron binding energies. In the third part of my work, Ionic Liquids have been investigated. The experiment found a very complex and complicated absorption behavior with a lot of resonances. We used cluster models, based on experimental crystallographic data, to simulate the spectra with density functional methods. Our calculations allow a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the experimental spectra. The interpretation could be significantly extended. In all presented systems, the so-called transition potential (TP)-DFT method based on density functional theory has been used. Common wave function based methods like configuration interaction singles (CIS) are inappropriate to calculate X-ray absorption spectra, when a Hartree-Fock reference is used. We demonstrate that, by using core-hole excited determinants as reference wave function for CIS calculations, the quality of the obtained spectra can be significantly improved. We further investigate the influence of different density functionals as well as fractional occupations to the shape and position of the resulting spectra.

