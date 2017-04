This cumulative dissertation deals with the potential of underexplored cultural sources for innovation. Nowadays, firms recognize an increasing demand for innovation to keep pace with an ever-growing dynamic worldwide competition. Knowledge is one of the most crucial sources and resource, while until now innovation has been foremost driven by technology. But since the last years, we have been witnessing a change from technology's role as a driver of innovation to an enabler of innovation. Innovative products and services increasingly differentiate through emotional qualities and user experience. These experiences are hard to grasp and require alignment in innovation management theory and practice. This work cares about culture in a broader matter as a source for innovation. It investigates the requirements and fundamentals for "culture-driven innovation" by studying where and how to unlock cultural sources. The research questions are the following: What are cultural sources for knowledge and innovation? Where can one find cultur

This cumulative dissertation deals with the potential of underexplored cultural sources for innovation. Nowadays, firms recognize an increasing demand for innovation to keep pace with an ever-growing dynamic worldwide competition. Knowledge is one of the most crucial sources and resource, while until now innovation has been foremost driven by technology. But since the last years, we have been witnessing a change from technology's role as a driver of innovation to an enabler of innovation. Innovative products and services increasingly differentiate through emotional qualities and user experience. These experiences are hard to grasp and require alignment in innovation management theory and practice. This work cares about culture in a broader matter as a source for innovation. It investigates the requirements and fundamentals for "culture-driven innovation" by studying where and how to unlock cultural sources. The research questions are the following: What are cultural sources for knowledge and innovation? Where can one find cultural sources and how to tap into them? The dissertation starts with an overview of its central terms and introduces cultural theories as an overarching frame to study cultural sources for innovation systematically. Here, knowledge is not understood as something an organization owns like a material resource, but it is seen as something created and taking place in practices. Such a practice theoretical lens inheres the rejection of the traditional economic depiction of the rational Homo Oeconomicus. Nevertheless, it also rejects the idea of the Homo Sociologicus about the strong impact of society and its values on individual actions. Practice theory approaches take account of both concepts by underscoring the dualism of individual (agency, micro-level) and structure (society, macro-level). Following this, organizations are no enclosed entities but embedded within their socio-cultural environment, which shapes them and is also shaped by them. Then, the first article of this dissertation acknowledges a methodological stance of this dualism by discussing how mixed methods support an integrated approach to study the micro- and macro-level. The article focuses on networks (thus communities) as a central research unit within studies of entrepreneurship and innovation. The second article contains a network analysis and depicts communities as central loci for cultural sources and knowledge. With data from the platform Meetup.com about events etc., the study explores which overarching communities and themes have been evolved in Berlin's start up and tech scene. While the latter study was about where to find new cultural sources, the last article addresses how to unlock such knowledge sources. It develops the concept of a cultural absorptive capacity, that is the capability of organizations to open up towards cultural sources. Furthermore, the article points to the role of knowledge intermediaries in the early phases of knowledge acquisition. Two case studies on companies working with artists illustrate the roles of such intermediaries and how they support firms to gain knowledge from cultural sources. Overall, this dissertation contributes to a better understanding of culture as a source for innovation from a theoretical, methodological, and practitioners' point of view. It provides basic research to unlock the potential of such new knowledge sources for companies - sources that so far have been neglected in innovation management.

