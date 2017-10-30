Technologietransfer und Spillovereffekte ausländischer Tochterunternehmen in Entwicklungs- und Schwellenländern
Technology transfer and spillover effects of foreign affiliates in developing countries and transition economies
Für den Industrialisierungsprozess von Entwicklungs- und Schwellenländern haben ausländische Direktinvestitionen (ADI) eine wichtige Funktion. Sie können zum einen zu einer Erhöhung des industriellen Output des Ziellandes führen und zum anderen als Träger von technologischem Wissen fungieren. Neues Wissen kann den Empfängerländern der ADI durch Spillovereffekte und Technologietransfers ausländischer Tochterunternehmen zufließen. Diese Arbeit soll Antworten auf die Fragen geben, durch welche Mechanismen Spillovereffekte und Technologietransfers ausgelöst werden und wie Entwicklungs- und Schwellenländern diesen Wissenszufluss zur Beschleunigung ihres Industrialisierungsprozesses einsetzen können. Hierfür wird ein Konzept zur Förderung von Spillovereffekten entwickelt. Weiterhin wird ein theoretisches Modell entwickelt, in dem der Technologietransfer ausländischer Exportplattformen erstmals in Abhängigkeit des Anteils der Vorprodukte, die im Gastland nachgefragt werden, untersucht. In den Fallstudien Irland und Malaysia werden die Ergebnisse des theoretischen Modells sowie des entwickelten Konzepts illustriert.
Foreign direct investments (FDI) can have a very important function to accelerate the industrialization process of developing countries and transition economies. On the one hand they can cause an increase of industrial output and on the other, can transfer technology knowledge through FDI. Thus, host countries can profit from new technical knowledge through spillover effects and technology transfers from foreign affiliates. This thesis can give answers to the following questions: What are the mechanisms that trigger spillover effects and technology transfers? How can developing countries and transition economies use this knowledge to accelerate their industrialization process? To answer these questions, a conceptual guideline for the promotion of spillover effects has been developed. Furthermore a theoretical model has been created, which analyses the technology transfer from foreign export platform depending on the fraction of intermediate products sourced in the host country. The case studies of Ireland and Malaysia are used to illustrate the results of the theoretical model and conceptual guidelines.
