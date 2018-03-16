Blockchain
- Der Begriff Blockchain ist in letzter Zeit zu einem Schlagwort geworden, aber nur wenige wissen, was sich genau dahinter verbirgt. Laut einer Umfrage, die im ersten Quartal 2017 veröffentlicht wurde, ist der Begriff nur bei 35 Prozent der deutschen Mittelständler bekannt. Dabei ist die Blockchain-Technologie durch ihre rasante Entwicklung und die globale Eroberung unterschiedlicher Märkte für Massenmedien sehr interessant. So sehen viele die Blockchain-Technologie entweder als eine Allzweckwaffe, zu der aber nur wenige einen Zugang haben, oder als eine Hacker-Technologie für geheime Geschäfte im Darknet. Dabei liegt die Innovation der Blockchain-Technologie in ihrer erfolgreichen Zusammensetzung bereits vorhandener Ansätze: dezentrale Netzwerke, Kryptographie, Konsensfindungsmodelle. Durch das innovative Konzept wird ein Werte-Austausch in einem dezentralen System möglich. Dabei wird kein Vertrauen zwischen dessen Knoten (z.B. Nutzer) vorausgesetzt. Mit dieser Studie möchte das Hasso-Plattner-Institut den Lesern helfen,Der Begriff Blockchain ist in letzter Zeit zu einem Schlagwort geworden, aber nur wenige wissen, was sich genau dahinter verbirgt. Laut einer Umfrage, die im ersten Quartal 2017 veröffentlicht wurde, ist der Begriff nur bei 35 Prozent der deutschen Mittelständler bekannt. Dabei ist die Blockchain-Technologie durch ihre rasante Entwicklung und die globale Eroberung unterschiedlicher Märkte für Massenmedien sehr interessant. So sehen viele die Blockchain-Technologie entweder als eine Allzweckwaffe, zu der aber nur wenige einen Zugang haben, oder als eine Hacker-Technologie für geheime Geschäfte im Darknet. Dabei liegt die Innovation der Blockchain-Technologie in ihrer erfolgreichen Zusammensetzung bereits vorhandener Ansätze: dezentrale Netzwerke, Kryptographie, Konsensfindungsmodelle. Durch das innovative Konzept wird ein Werte-Austausch in einem dezentralen System möglich. Dabei wird kein Vertrauen zwischen dessen Knoten (z.B. Nutzer) vorausgesetzt. Mit dieser Studie möchte das Hasso-Plattner-Institut den Lesern helfen, ihren eigenen Standpunkt zur Blockchain-Technologie zu finden und dabei dazwischen unterscheiden zu können, welche Eigenschaften wirklich innovativ und welche nichts weiter als ein Hype sind. Die Autoren der vorliegenden Arbeit analysieren positive und negative Eigenschaften, welche die Blockchain-Architektur prägen, und stellen mögliche Anpassungs- und Lösungsvorschläge vor, die zu einem effizienten Einsatz der Technologie beitragen können. Jedem Unternehmen, bevor es sich für diese Technologie entscheidet, wird dabei empfohlen, für den geplanten Anwendungszweck zunächst ein klares Ziel zu definieren, das mit einem angemessenen Kosten-Nutzen-Verhältnis angestrebt werden kann. Dabei sind sowohl die Möglichkeiten als auch die Grenzen der Blockchain-Technologie zu beachten. Die relevanten Schritte, die es in diesem Zusammenhang zu beachten gilt, fasst die Studie für die Leser übersichtlich zusammen. Es wird ebenso auf akute Fragestellungen wie Skalierbarkeit der Blockchain, geeigneter Konsensalgorithmus und Sicherheit eingegangen, darunter verschiedene Arten möglicher Angriffe und die entsprechenden Gegenmaßnahmen zu deren Abwehr. Neue Blockchains etwa laufen Gefahr, geringere Sicherheit zu bieten, da Änderungen an der bereits bestehenden Technologie zu Schutzlücken und Mängeln führen können. Nach Diskussion der innovativen Eigenschaften und Probleme der Blockchain-Technologie wird auf ihre Umsetzung eingegangen. Interessierten Unternehmen stehen viele Umsetzungsmöglichkeiten zur Verfügung. Die zahlreichen Anwendungen haben entweder eine eigene Blockchain als Grundlage oder nutzen bereits bestehende und weitverbreitete Blockchain-Systeme. Zahlreiche Konsortien und Projekte bieten „Blockchain-as-a-Service“ an und unterstützen andere Unternehmen beim Entwickeln, Testen und Bereitstellen von Anwendungen. Die Studie gibt einen detaillierten Überblick über zahlreiche relevante Einsatzbereiche und Projekte im Bereich der Blockchain-Technologie. Dadurch, dass sie noch relativ jung ist und sich schnell entwickelt, fehlen ihr noch einheitliche Standards, die Zusammenarbeit der verschiedenen Systeme erlauben und an die sich alle Entwickler halten können. Aktuell orientieren sich Entwickler an Bitcoin-, Ethereum- und Hyperledger-Systeme, diese dienen als Grundlage für viele weitere Blockchain-Anwendungen. Ziel ist, den Lesern einen klaren und umfassenden Überblick über die Blockchain-Technologie und deren Möglichkeiten zu vermitteln.…
- The term blockchain has recently become a buzzword, but only few know what exactly lies behind this approach. According to a survey, issued in the first quarter of 2017, the term is only known by 35 percent of German medium-sized enterprise representatives. However, the blockchain technology is very interesting for the mass media because of its rapid development and global capturing of different markets. For example, many see blockchain technology either as an all-purpose weapon— which only a few have access to—or as a hacker technology for secret deals in the darknet. The innovation of blockchain technology is found in its successful combination of already existing approaches: such as decentralized networks, cryptography, and consensus models. This innovative concept makes it possible to exchange values in a decentralized system. At the same time, there is no requirement for trust between its nodes (e.g. users). With this study the Hasso Plattner Institute would like to help readers form their own opinion about blockchainThe term blockchain has recently become a buzzword, but only few know what exactly lies behind this approach. According to a survey, issued in the first quarter of 2017, the term is only known by 35 percent of German medium-sized enterprise representatives. However, the blockchain technology is very interesting for the mass media because of its rapid development and global capturing of different markets. For example, many see blockchain technology either as an all-purpose weapon— which only a few have access to—or as a hacker technology for secret deals in the darknet. The innovation of blockchain technology is found in its successful combination of already existing approaches: such as decentralized networks, cryptography, and consensus models. This innovative concept makes it possible to exchange values in a decentralized system. At the same time, there is no requirement for trust between its nodes (e.g. users). With this study the Hasso Plattner Institute would like to help readers form their own opinion about blockchain technology, and to distinguish between truly innovative properties and hype. The authors of the present study analyze the positive and negative properties of the blockchain architecture and suggest possible solutions, which can contribute to the efficient use of the technology. We recommend that every company define a clear target for the intended application, which is achievable with a reasonable cost-benefit ration, before deciding on this technology. Both the possibilities and the limitations of blockchain technology need to be considered. The relevant steps that must be taken in this respect are summarized /summed up for the reader in this study. Furthermore, this study elaborates on urgent problems such as the scalability of the blockchain, appropriate consensus algorithm and security, including various types of possible attacks and their countermeasures. New blockchains, for example, run the risk of reducing security, as changes to existing technology can lead to lacks in the security and failures. After discussing the innovative properties and problems of the blockchain technology, its implementation is discussed. There are a lot of implementation opportunities for companies available who are interested in the blockchain realization. The numerous applications have either their own blockchain as a basis or use existing and widespread blockchain systems. Various consortia and projects offer "blockchain-as-a-serviceänd help other companies to develop, test and deploy their own applications. This study gives a detailed overview of diverse relevant applications and projects in the field of blockchain technology. As this technology is still a relatively young and fast developing approach, it still lacks uniform standards to allow the cooperation of different systems and to which all developers can adhere. Currently, developers are orienting themselves to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Hyperledger systems, which serve as the basis for many other blockchain applications. The goal is to give readers a clear and comprehensive overview of blockchain technology and its capabilities.…
|Author:
|Tatiana Gayvoronskaya, Christoph MeinelGND, Maxim SchnjakinGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-103141
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-394-7
|ISSN:
|1613-5652 (print)
|ISSN:
|2191-1665 (online)
|Subtitle (German):
|Hype oder Innovation
|Series (Serial Number):
|Technische Berichte des Hasso-Plattner-Instituts für Softwaresystemtechnik an der Universität Potsdam (113)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Document Type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing Institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/03/16
|Tag:
|Blockchain-Konsortium R3; Blockkette; Blumix-Plattform; Blöcke; Identitätsmanagement; Internet der Dinge; Japanisches Blockchain-Konsortium; Kette; Konsensalgorithmus; Konsensprotokoll; Micropayment-Kanäle; Off-Chain-Transaktionen; Peer-to-Peer Netz; Schwierigkeitsgrad; Skalierbarkeit der Blockchain; Transaktion; Verträge; Zielvorgabe; Zookos Dreieck; blockchain-übergreifend; dezentrale autonome Organisation; doppelter Hashwert; intelligente Verträge
ACINQ; ASIC; Australian securities exchange; BCCC; BTC; BitShares; Bitcoin Core; Blockchain Auth; Blockstack; Blockstack ID; Byzantine Agreement; Colored Coins; DAO; DPoS; Delegated Proof-of-Stake; Distributed Proof-of-Research; E-Wallet; ECDSA; Eris; Ether; Ethereum; Federated Byzantine Agreement; FollowMyVote; Fork; Gridcoin; Hard Fork; Hashed Timelock Contracts; Internet of Things; IoT; Japanese Blockchain Consortium; Lightning Network; Lock-Time-Parameter; Microsoft Azur; NASDAQ; NameID; Namecoin; Onename; OpenBazaar; Oracles; Orphan Block; P2P; Peercoin; PoB; PoS; PoW; Proof-of-Burn; Proof-of-Stake; Proof-of-Work; Ripple; SCP; SHA; SPV; Simplified Payment Verification; Slock.it; Soft Fork; Steemit; Stellar Consensus Protocol; Storj; The Bitfury Group; The DAO; Two-Way-Peg; Unspent Transaction Output; Watson IoT; Zookos triangle; altchain; alternative chain; atomic swap; bidirectional payment channels; bitcoins; blockchain; blockchain consortium; blocks; blumix platform; chain; cloud; confirmation period; consensus algorithm; consensus protocol; contest period; contracts; cross-chain; decentralized autonomous organization; difficulty; difficulty target; double hashing; federated voting; hashrate; identity management; inter-chain; ledger assets; merged mining; merkle root; micropayment; micropayment channels; miner; mining; mining hardware; minting; nonce; off-chain transaction; peer-to-peer network; pegged sidechains; quorum slices; rootstock; scalability of blockchain; scarce tokens; sidechain; smart contracts; transaction
|Issue:
|113
|Pagenumber:
|109
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|ST 230
|Organizational units:
|An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Softwaresystemtechnik GmbH
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Publication Way:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht