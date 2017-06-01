Die Rheinische Verlaufsform im rheinfränkischen Dialekt

This study deals with the Rheinische Verlaufsform (RV) in Rhine Franconian Dialect. According to DUDEN the RV is a construction which consists of the copula verb sein and a PP with am and a nominalized infinitive and serves to express progressive aspect. The existing studies on the RV mainly focus on the shape of the construction in Standard German ((e.g. Reimann (1999), Krause (2002), Rödel (2003), Rödel (2004a), Rödel (2004b), van Pottelberge (2004))) or in Ripuarin Dialect (e.g. Andersson (1989), Bhatt & Schmidt (1993)) and come to different results regarding the possibilities of use of the construction, especially the status of the infinitive. The main goal of this study is to show that the grammaticalization of the Verlaufsform from the construction described in the DUDEN towards an analytic verb form takes place along a fixed grammaticalization path and to identify substeps within the development towards an analytic verb form. On this basis it is going to be shown in this study how the degree of grammaticalization of the Verl

This study deals with the Rheinische Verlaufsform (RV) in Rhine Franconian Dialect. According to DUDEN the RV is a construction which consists of the copula verb sein and a PP with am and a nominalized infinitive and serves to express progressive aspect. The existing studies on the RV mainly focus on the shape of the construction in Standard German ((e.g. Reimann (1999), Krause (2002), Rödel (2003), Rödel (2004a), Rödel (2004b), van Pottelberge (2004))) or in Ripuarin Dialect (e.g. Andersson (1989), Bhatt & Schmidt (1993)) and come to different results regarding the possibilities of use of the construction, especially the status of the infinitive. The main goal of this study is to show that the grammaticalization of the Verlaufsform from the construction described in the DUDEN towards an analytic verb form takes place along a fixed grammaticalization path and to identify substeps within the development towards an analytic verb form. On this basis it is going to be shown in this study how the degree of grammaticalization of the Verlaufsform can be concretely determined in a dialect space or a diatopic register by means of a suitable set of indicators.

