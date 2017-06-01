Die Rheinische Verlaufsform im rheinfränkischen Dialekt
The am+infinitive construction in Rhine Franconian Dialect
- Diese Arbeit befasst sich mit der Rheinischen Verlaufsform (RV) im rheinfränkischen Dialekt. Nach dem DUDEN handelt es sich bei der RV um eine Konstruktion, die aus dem Kopulaverb sein und einer PP mit am und nominalisiertem Infinitiv besteht und dem Ausdruck von progressivem Aspekt dient. Die vorliegenden Arbeiten zur RV beschäftigen sich im Wesentlichen entweder mit der Ausprägung der Konstruktion im Standarddeutschen (z.B. Reimann (1999), Krause (2002), Rödel (2003), Rödel (2004a), Rödel (2004b), van Pottelberge (2004)) oder im Ripuarischen (z.B. Andersson (1989), Bhatt & Schmidt (1993)) und kommen zu unterschiedlichen Ergebnissen bezüglich der Verwendungsmöglichkeiten und des Aufbaus der Konstruktion, insbesondere des Status des Infinitivs in der Verlaufsform. Hauptziel dieser Arbeit ist es, zu zeigen, dass sich die Grammatikalisierung der Verlaufsform von der im DUDEN beschriebenen Konstruktion zu einer analytischen Verbform entlang eines festen Grammatikalisierungspfades vollzieht und die entsprechenden Teilschritte bei der EDiese Arbeit befasst sich mit der Rheinischen Verlaufsform (RV) im rheinfränkischen Dialekt. Nach dem DUDEN handelt es sich bei der RV um eine Konstruktion, die aus dem Kopulaverb sein und einer PP mit am und nominalisiertem Infinitiv besteht und dem Ausdruck von progressivem Aspekt dient. Die vorliegenden Arbeiten zur RV beschäftigen sich im Wesentlichen entweder mit der Ausprägung der Konstruktion im Standarddeutschen (z.B. Reimann (1999), Krause (2002), Rödel (2003), Rödel (2004a), Rödel (2004b), van Pottelberge (2004)) oder im Ripuarischen (z.B. Andersson (1989), Bhatt & Schmidt (1993)) und kommen zu unterschiedlichen Ergebnissen bezüglich der Verwendungsmöglichkeiten und des Aufbaus der Konstruktion, insbesondere des Status des Infinitivs in der Verlaufsform. Hauptziel dieser Arbeit ist es, zu zeigen, dass sich die Grammatikalisierung der Verlaufsform von der im DUDEN beschriebenen Konstruktion zu einer analytischen Verbform entlang eines festen Grammatikalisierungspfades vollzieht und die entsprechenden Teilschritte bei der Entwicklung zu einer analytischen Verbform herauszuarbeiten. Auf dieser Grundlage wird in der Arbeit dargestellt, wie sich mittels eines geeigneten Sets an Indikatoren der Grammatikalisierungsgrad der Verlaufsform in einem Dialektraum oder einem diatopischen Register konkret feststellen lässt.…
- This study deals with the Rheinische Verlaufsform (RV) in Rhine Franconian Dialect. According to DUDEN the RV is a construction which consists of the copula verb sein and a PP with am and a nominalized infinitive and serves to express progressive aspect. The existing studies on the RV mainly focus on the shape of the construction in Standard German ((e.g. Reimann (1999), Krause (2002), Rödel (2003), Rödel (2004a), Rödel (2004b), van Pottelberge (2004))) or in Ripuarin Dialect (e.g. Andersson (1989), Bhatt & Schmidt (1993)) and come to different results regarding the possibilities of use of the construction, especially the status of the infinitive. The main goal of this study is to show that the grammaticalization of the Verlaufsform from the construction described in the DUDEN towards an analytic verb form takes place along a fixed grammaticalization path and to identify substeps within the development towards an analytic verb form. On this basis it is going to be shown in this study how the degree of grammaticalization of the VerlThis study deals with the Rheinische Verlaufsform (RV) in Rhine Franconian Dialect. According to DUDEN the RV is a construction which consists of the copula verb sein and a PP with am and a nominalized infinitive and serves to express progressive aspect. The existing studies on the RV mainly focus on the shape of the construction in Standard German ((e.g. Reimann (1999), Krause (2002), Rödel (2003), Rödel (2004a), Rödel (2004b), van Pottelberge (2004))) or in Ripuarin Dialect (e.g. Andersson (1989), Bhatt & Schmidt (1993)) and come to different results regarding the possibilities of use of the construction, especially the status of the infinitive. The main goal of this study is to show that the grammaticalization of the Verlaufsform from the construction described in the DUDEN towards an analytic verb form takes place along a fixed grammaticalization path and to identify substeps within the development towards an analytic verb form. On this basis it is going to be shown in this study how the degree of grammaticalization of the Verlaufsform can be concretely determined in a dialect space or a diatopic register by means of a suitable set of indicators.…
|Author:
|Christian Ramelli
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-102797
|Referee:
|Ingo Reich, Ulrike Demske
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of first Publication:
|2017
|Year of Completion:
|2015
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2015/10/22
|Release Date:
|2017/06/01
|Tag:
|Aspekt; Dialektologie; Rheinfränkisch; Syntax; Verlaufsform
Aspect; Dialectology; Progressive; Rhine Franconian; Syntax
|Pagenumber:
|x, 260
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht