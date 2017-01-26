Broad leaves, narrow leaves or no leaves at all - a genetic and phenotypic dissection of barley leaf size mutants
|Author:
|Jan Moritz Michael Jöst
|Advisor:
|Michael Lenhard
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2016
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/01/26
|Pagenumber:
|99
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie