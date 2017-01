Detecting and understanding extragalactic Lyman α emission using 3D spectroscopy

In this thesis we use integral-field spectroscopy to detect and understand of Lyman α (Lyα) emission from high-redshift galaxies. Intrinsically the Lyα emission at λ = 1216 Å is the strongest recombination line from galaxies. It arises from the 2p → 1s transition in hydrogen. In star-forming galaxies the line is powered by ionisation of the interstellar gas by hot O- and B- stars. Galaxies with star-formation rates of 1 - 10 Msol/year are expected to have Lyα luminosities of 42 dex - 43 dex (erg/s), corresponding to fluxes ~ -17 dex - -18 dex (erg/s/cm²) at redshifts z~3, where Lyα is easily accessible with ground-based telescopes. However, star-forming galaxies do not show these expected Lyα fluxes. Primarily this is a consequence of the high-absorption cross-section of neutral hydrogen for Lyα photons σ ~ -14 dex (cm²). Therefore, in typical interstellar environments Lyα photons have to undergo a complex radiative transfer. The exact conditions under which Lyα photons can escape a galaxy are poorly understood. Here we p

In this thesis we use integral-field spectroscopy to detect and understand of Lyman α (Lyα) emission from high-redshift galaxies. Intrinsically the Lyα emission at λ = 1216 Å is the strongest recombination line from galaxies. It arises from the 2p → 1s transition in hydrogen. In star-forming galaxies the line is powered by ionisation of the interstellar gas by hot O- and B- stars. Galaxies with star-formation rates of 1 - 10 Msol/year are expected to have Lyα luminosities of 42 dex - 43 dex (erg/s), corresponding to fluxes ~ -17 dex - -18 dex (erg/s/cm²) at redshifts z~3, where Lyα is easily accessible with ground-based telescopes. However, star-forming galaxies do not show these expected Lyα fluxes. Primarily this is a consequence of the high-absorption cross-section of neutral hydrogen for Lyα photons σ ~ -14 dex (cm²). Therefore, in typical interstellar environments Lyα photons have to undergo a complex radiative transfer. The exact conditions under which Lyα photons can escape a galaxy are poorly understood. Here we present results from three observational projects. In Chapter 2, we show integral field spectroscopic observations of 14 nearby star-forming galaxies in Balmer α radiation (Hα, λ = 6562.8 Å). These observations were obtained with the Potsdam Multi Aperture Spectrophotometer at the Calar-Alto 3.5m Telescope}. Hα directly traces the intrinsic Lyα radiation field. We present Hα velocity fields and velocity dispersion maps spatially registered onto Hubble Space Telescope Lyα and Hα images. From our observations, we conjecture a causal connection between spatially resolved Hα kinematics and Lyα photometry for individual galaxies. Statistically, we find that dispersion-dominated galaxies are more likely to emit Lyα photons than galaxies where ordered gas-motions dominate. This result indicates that turbulence in actively star-forming systems favours an escape of Lyα radiation. Not only massive stars can power Lyα radiation, but also non-thermal emission from an accreting super-massive black hole in the galaxy centre. If a galaxy harbours such an active galactic nucleus, the rate of hydrogen-ionising photons can be more than 1000 times higher than that of a typical star-forming galaxy. This radiation can potentially ionise large regions well outside the main stellar body of galaxies. Therefore, it is expected that the neutral hydrogen from these circum-galactic regions shines fluorescently in Lyα. Circum-galactic gas plays a crucial role in galaxy formation. It may act as a reservoir for fuelling star formation, and it is also subject to feedback processes that expel galactic material. If Lyα emission from this circum-galactic medium (CGM) was detected, these important processes could be studied in-situ around high-z galaxies. In Chapter 3, we show observations of five radio-quiet quasars with PMAS to search for possible extended CGM emission in the Lyα line. However, in four of the five objects, we find no significant traces of this emission. In the fifth object, there is evidence for a weak and spatially quite compact Lyα excess at several kpc outside the nucleus. The faintness of these structures is consistent with the idea that radio-quiet quasars typically reside in dark matter haloes of modest masses. While we were not able to detect Lyα CGM emission, our upper limits provide constraints for the new generation of IFS instruments at 8--10m class telescopes. The Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) at ESOs Very Large Telescopeis such an unique instrument. One of the main motivating drivers in its construction was the use as a survey instrument for Lyα emitting galaxies at high-z. Currently, we are conducting such a survey that will cover a total area of ~100 square arcminutes with 1 hour exposures for each 1 square arcminute MUSE pointing. As a first result from this survey we present in Chapter 5 a catalogue of 831 emission-line selected galaxies from a 22.2 square arcminute region in the Chandra Deep Field South. In order to construct the catalogue, we developed and implemented a novel source detection algorithm -- LSDCat -- based on matched filtering for line emission in 3D spectroscopic datasets (Chapter 4). Our catalogue contains 237 Lyα emitting galaxies in the redshift range 3 ≲ z ≲ 6. Only four of those previously had spectroscopic redshifts in the literature. We conclude this thesis with an outlook on the construction of a Lyα luminosity function based on this unique sample (Chapter 6).

…