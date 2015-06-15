Singular analysis and coupled cluster theory

  • The primary motivation for systematic bases in first principles electronic structure simulations is to derive physical and chemical properties of molecules and solids with predetermined accuracy. This requires a detailed understanding of the asymptotic behaviour of many-particle Coulomb systems near coalescence points of particles. Singular analysis provides a convenient framework to study the asymptotic behaviour of wavefunctions near these singularities. In the present work, we want to introduce the mathematical framework of singular analysis and discuss a novel asymptotic parametrix construction for Hamiltonians of many-particle Coulomb systems. This corresponds to the construction of an approximate inverse of a Hamiltonian operator with remainder given by a so-called Green operator. The Green operator encodes essential asymptotic information and we present as our main result an explicit asymptotic formula for this operator. First applications to many-particle models in quantum chemistry are presented in order to demonstrate the feThe primary motivation for systematic bases in first principles electronic structure simulations is to derive physical and chemical properties of molecules and solids with predetermined accuracy. This requires a detailed understanding of the asymptotic behaviour of many-particle Coulomb systems near coalescence points of particles. Singular analysis provides a convenient framework to study the asymptotic behaviour of wavefunctions near these singularities. In the present work, we want to introduce the mathematical framework of singular analysis and discuss a novel asymptotic parametrix construction for Hamiltonians of many-particle Coulomb systems. This corresponds to the construction of an approximate inverse of a Hamiltonian operator with remainder given by a so-called Green operator. The Green operator encodes essential asymptotic information and we present as our main result an explicit asymptotic formula for this operator. First applications to many-particle models in quantum chemistry are presented in order to demonstrate the feasibility of our approach. The focus is on the asymptotic behaviour of ladder diagrams, which provide the dominant contribution to shortrange correlation in coupled cluster theory. Furthermore, we discuss possible consequences of our asymptotic analysis with respect to adaptive wavelet approximation.zeige mehrzeige weniger

Volltext Dateien herunterladen

Metadaten exportieren

  • Export nach Bibtex
  • Export nach RIS
  • Export nach XML

Weitere Dienste

Teilen auf Twitter Suche bei Google Scholar
Metadaten
Verfasserangaben:Heinz-Jürgen Flad, Gohar Harutyunyan, Bert-Wolfgang Schulze
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-102306
Schriftenreihe (Bandnummer):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (302)
Dokumentart:Postprint
Sprache:Englisch
Datum der Erstveröffentlichung:15.06.2015
Jahr der Fertigstellung:2015
Veröffentlichende Institution:Universität Potsdam
Datum der Freischaltung:17.01.2017
Seitenzahl:12
Erste Seite:31530
Letzte Seite:31541
Quelle:Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys. (2015) Nr. 17, S. 31530-31541. - DOI: 10.1039/C5CP01183C
Organisationseinheiten:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC-Klassifikation:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publikationsweg:Open Access
Lizenz (Deutsch):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo