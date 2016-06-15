Azobenzene – functionalized polyelectrolyte nanolayers as ultrafast optoacoustic transducers

  • We introduce azobenzene-functionalized polyelectrolyte multilayers as efficient, inexpensive optoacoustic transducers for hyper-sound strain waves in the GHz range. By picosecond transient reflectivity measurements we study the creation of nanoscale strain waves, their reflection from interfaces, damping by scattering from nanoparticles and propagation in soft and hard adjacent materials like polymer layers, quartz and mica. The amplitude of the generated strain ε ∼ 5 × 10−4 is calibrated by ultrafast X-ray diffraction.

Author:E. S. Pavlenko, M. Sander, S. Mitzscherling, J. Pudell, F. Zamponi, M. Rössle, A. Bojahr, M. Bargheer
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-101996
DOI:http://dx.doi.org/10.1039/C6NR01448H
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (297)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2016/06/15
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/01/12
Volume:8
Pagenumber:6
First Page:13297
Last Page:13302
Source:Nanoscale (2016) Nr. 8, S. 13297-13302. - DOI: 10.1039/C6NR01448H
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:RSC Gold
Licence (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Attribution 3.0 unported

