Amino acid-derived imidazolium salts
Imidazolium-Salze aus Aminosäure
- In the interest of producing functional catalysts from sustainable building-blocks, 1, 3-dicarboxylate imidazolium salts derived from amino acids were successfully modified to be suitable as N-Heterocyclic carbene (NHC) ligands within metal complexes. Complexes of Ag(I), Pd(II), and Ir(I) were successfully produced using known procedures using ligands derived from glycine, alanine, β-alanine and phenylalanine. The complexes were characterized in solid state using X-Ray crystallography, which allowed for the steric and electronic comparison of these ligands to well-known NHC ligands within analogous metal complexes. The palladium complexes were tested as catalysts for aqueous-phase Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling. Water-solubility could be induced via ester hydrolysis of the N-bound groups in the presence of base. The mono-NHC–Pd complexes were seen to be highly active in the coupling of aryl bromides with phenylboronic acid; the active catalyst of which was determined to be mostly Pd(0) nanoparticles. Kinetic studies determined thatIn the interest of producing functional catalysts from sustainable building-blocks, 1, 3-dicarboxylate imidazolium salts derived from amino acids were successfully modified to be suitable as N-Heterocyclic carbene (NHC) ligands within metal complexes. Complexes of Ag(I), Pd(II), and Ir(I) were successfully produced using known procedures using ligands derived from glycine, alanine, β-alanine and phenylalanine. The complexes were characterized in solid state using X-Ray crystallography, which allowed for the steric and electronic comparison of these ligands to well-known NHC ligands within analogous metal complexes. The palladium complexes were tested as catalysts for aqueous-phase Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling. Water-solubility could be induced via ester hydrolysis of the N-bound groups in the presence of base. The mono-NHC–Pd complexes were seen to be highly active in the coupling of aryl bromides with phenylboronic acid; the active catalyst of which was determined to be mostly Pd(0) nanoparticles. Kinetic studies determined that reaction proceeds quickly in the coupling of bromoacetophenone, for both pre-hydrolyzed and in-situ hydrolysis catalyst dissolution. The catalyst could also be recycled for an extra run by simply re-using the aqueous layer. The imidazolium salts were also used to produce organosilica hybrid materials. This was attempted via two methods: by post-grafting onto a commercial organosilica, and co-condensation of the corresponding organosilane. The co-condensation technique harbours potential for the production of solid-support catalysts.…
- Um Katalysatoren aus nachhaltigen Chemikalien herzustellen, wurden 1,3-Dicarbonsäure-Imidazolium-Salze, welche aus Aminosäuren synthetisiert wurden als N-heterozyklische-Carben-Liganden (NHC) in Metallkomplexen modifiziert. Liganden aus Glycin, Alanin, β-Alanin und Phenylalanin wurden wiederum genutzt, um Metallkomplexe aus Silber(I), Palladium(II) und Iridium(I) darzustellen. Alle Komplexverbindungen wurden mit Röntgenkristallographie charakterisiert. Die Palladiumkomplexe wurden als Katalysatoren in der Suzuki-Miyaura Reaktion eingesetzt. Durch zusätzliche Hydrolyse der Ester-Gruppen konnte eine gute Wasserlöslichkeit erreicht werden. Die hohe Aktivität der Mono-NHC–Palladium-Komplexe konnte bei der Kupplung von Arylbromiden mit Phenylboronsäuren aufgezeigt werden. Die aktive Spezies wurde hauptsächlich Pd(0) Nanopartikeln zugeschrieben. Nach erfolgreichem Recycling konnte der Katalysator noch einmal wiederverwendet werden. Die Imidazolium-Salze wurden ebenfalls herangezogen, um Organosilicamaterialien zu synthetisieren. Die Um Katalysatoren aus nachhaltigen Chemikalien herzustellen, wurden 1,3-Dicarbonsäure-Imidazolium-Salze, welche aus Aminosäuren synthetisiert wurden als N-heterozyklische-Carben-Liganden (NHC) in Metallkomplexen modifiziert. Liganden aus Glycin, Alanin, β-Alanin und Phenylalanin wurden wiederum genutzt, um Metallkomplexe aus Silber(I), Palladium(II) und Iridium(I) darzustellen. Alle Komplexverbindungen wurden mit Röntgenkristallographie charakterisiert. Die Palladiumkomplexe wurden als Katalysatoren in der Suzuki-Miyaura Reaktion eingesetzt. Durch zusätzliche Hydrolyse der Ester-Gruppen konnte eine gute Wasserlöslichkeit erreicht werden. Die hohe Aktivität der Mono-NHC–Palladium-Komplexe konnte bei der Kupplung von Arylbromiden mit Phenylboronsäuren aufgezeigt werden. Die aktive Spezies wurde hauptsächlich Pd(0) Nanopartikeln zugeschrieben. Nach erfolgreichem Recycling konnte der Katalysator noch einmal wiederverwendet werden. Die Imidazolium-Salze wurden ebenfalls herangezogen, um Organosilicamaterialien zu synthetisieren. Die Herstellung wurde durch zwei Methoden erreicht. Zum einen durch nachträgliches Aufbringen auf kommerzielle Siliziummaterialien, sowie durch Co-Kondensation auf das entsprechende Organosilan. Diese Co-Kondensation birgt Potential zur Herstellung von festen Trägerkatalysatoren.…
|Elliot Steeples
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-101861
|platform molecules for N-Heterocyclic carbene metal complexes and organosilica materials
|Bausteine für N-Heterozyklische-Carben Metallkomplexe und Organosilicamaterialien
|Markus Antonietti
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2016
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2016/02/12
|2017/01/19
|Metallorganischen; Synthese; Wasser; nachhaltige Chemie
organometallics; sustainable chemistry; synthesis; water
|139
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International