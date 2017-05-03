Der Berufswahlprozess von Informatiklehrkräften
- Seit Jahren ist der Mangel an Informatiklehrkräften bekannt und wird fachdidaktisch und politisch diskutiert. Aufgrund der geringen Anzahl von Studierenden mit dem Berufsziel Informatiklehrkraft ist eine Vergrößerung des Mangels vorhersehbar. Es stellt sich die Frage, warum so wenige Studierende sich für das Studienziel Lehramt Informatik entscheiden. Das Ziel der vorliegenden Arbeit ist es, die Berufswahl von Informatiklehrkräften aus der individuellen, biographischen Perspektive der Beteiligten zu erforschen und dabei Faktoren zu identifizieren, die die Berufswahl Informatiklehrkraft positiv oder negativ beeinflussen. Der Forschungsschwerpunkt liegt auf der qualitativen empirischen Untersuchung des Berufswahlprozesses, während eine quantitative Befragung aktiver Informatiklehrkräfte zu berufswahlrelevanten Aspekten des Berufsbildes diese ergänzt. Das Forschungskonzept der qualitativen Untersuchung orientiert sich an der Grounded Theory. Es wurden angehende Informatiklehrkräfte zu ihrem Berufswahlprozess befragt, wobei die Daten durSeit Jahren ist der Mangel an Informatiklehrkräften bekannt und wird fachdidaktisch und politisch diskutiert. Aufgrund der geringen Anzahl von Studierenden mit dem Berufsziel Informatiklehrkraft ist eine Vergrößerung des Mangels vorhersehbar. Es stellt sich die Frage, warum so wenige Studierende sich für das Studienziel Lehramt Informatik entscheiden. Das Ziel der vorliegenden Arbeit ist es, die Berufswahl von Informatiklehrkräften aus der individuellen, biographischen Perspektive der Beteiligten zu erforschen und dabei Faktoren zu identifizieren, die die Berufswahl Informatiklehrkraft positiv oder negativ beeinflussen. Der Forschungsschwerpunkt liegt auf der qualitativen empirischen Untersuchung des Berufswahlprozesses, während eine quantitative Befragung aktiver Informatiklehrkräfte zu berufswahlrelevanten Aspekten des Berufsbildes diese ergänzt. Das Forschungskonzept der qualitativen Untersuchung orientiert sich an der Grounded Theory. Es wurden angehende Informatiklehrkräfte zu ihrem Berufswahlprozess befragt, wobei die Daten durch mündliche Interviews, Gruppendiskussionen und schriftliche Berufswahlbiographien erhoben wurden. Die Datenauswertung orientiert sich zudem methodisch an der dokumentarischen Methode nach Ralf Bohnsack. Die Ergebnisse der Untersuchung zeigen, dass der Berufswahlprozess von angehenden Informatiklehrkräften häufig mit Umwegen in Form von Studienzielwechseln verbunden ist. Neben dem eigenen Bild der Informatik und dem Informatikselbstkonzept kommt dem Informatikunterricht der eigenen Schulzeit eine wichtige Rolle in diesem Prozess zu. Von der Lehrerforschung werden die Unterrichtserfahrungen während der eigenen Schulzeit im später studierten Fach als entscheidend für die Fachwahl identifiziert. Dies bestätigt sich in den Berufswahlbiographien derjenigen angehenden Informatiklehrkräfte, die den Informatikunterricht ihrer eigenen Schulzeit positiv erinnern. Diese streben meist direkt in ihrem ersten Studium das Berufsziel Informatiklehrkraft an. Sie hatten zur Schulzeit ein positives Bild der Informatik und ein hohes Informatikselbstkonzept. Der Informatiklehrkraft ihrer Schulzeit bescheinigen sie oft eine berufliche Vorbildfunktion. Allerdings hatten die meisten der befragten angehenden Informatiklehrkräfte selbst keinen Informatikunterricht oder erinnern diesen negativ. Der Weg zum Studium Informatiklehrkraft führt bei diesen Befragten häufig über den Umweg von zunächst anderen Studienentscheidungen, meistens über ein Lehramtsstudium mit anderen Fächern oder ein Informatikstudium. Die Informatikstudierenden haben zum Zeitpunkt ihrer ersten Studienwahl ein positives Bild der Informatik und ein hohes Informatikselbstkonzept aber kein positives Berufsbild Informatiklehrkraft. Ihr Wechsel von einem Informatikstudium zum Studium mit dem Berufsziel Informatiklehrkraft wird in der Regel durch den Wunsch nach einer stärkeren sozialen Komponente im späteren Berufsalltag ausgelöst. Bei den Lehramtsstudierenden, die häufig zunächst ein niedriges Informatikselbstkonzept und/oder ein negatives Bild der Informatik haben, kann es zu einer Umorientierung hin zum Studienziel Informatiklehrkraft kommen, wenn diese Vorstellungen sich während des ersten Studiums – z. B. durch den Besuch von universitären Lehrveranstaltungen zu informatischen Inhalten – ändern. Die letztliche Entscheidung für den Beruf Informatiklehrkraft wird von denjenigen, die ihr Studienziel wechselten, mit Recht als durch Zufälle bestimmt empfunden.…
- For years, the shortage of computer science teachers has been a known issue discussed among specialists in the field and policy-makers alike. Due to the low number of students seeking licensure as computer science teachers, one can expect this shortage to become further exacerbated. This raises the question: why do so few students choose to major in the teaching of computer science? The aim of this work is to research how and why current computer science teachers chose this profession by considering their individual backgrounds and identifying factors which had a positive or negative effect on their choice of a career. The research focuses on the qualitative empirical study of the career choice process, while a quantitative survey of active computer science teachers provides more in-depth information into the process that leads to choosing this career. The qualitative study has a research concept based on grounded theory. Prospective computer science teachers were interviewed regarding their career choice process, with data collectedFor years, the shortage of computer science teachers has been a known issue discussed among specialists in the field and policy-makers alike. Due to the low number of students seeking licensure as computer science teachers, one can expect this shortage to become further exacerbated. This raises the question: why do so few students choose to major in the teaching of computer science? The aim of this work is to research how and why current computer science teachers chose this profession by considering their individual backgrounds and identifying factors which had a positive or negative effect on their choice of a career. The research focuses on the qualitative empirical study of the career choice process, while a quantitative survey of active computer science teachers provides more in-depth information into the process that leads to choosing this career. The qualitative study has a research concept based on grounded theory. Prospective computer science teachers were interviewed regarding their career choice process, with data collected using interviews, group discussions, and written biographical statements concerning their career choice process. The data analysis uses the documentary method developed by Ralf Bohnsack. The results show that prospective computer science teachers frequently came upon this career choice through a circuitous route involving detours and changes in major. In addition to their image of computer science as a discipline and the role they envisioned themselves playing in it, their experiences of computer science instruction from their own years in school play an important role in the process. Research into the career motivations of teachers has shown that it was teachers and their experiences of instruction that were decisive to prospective teachers’ decision to enter the field at university. This is confirmed in the biographical statements written by this study’s participants, where they reported positive memories of computer science classes during their own years at school. It is these who tend to enrol in computer science education programmes as their first degree choice. While in school, they had a positive image of computer science as a discipline and the role they envisioned themselves playing in it. They frequently consider their computer science teachers as professional role models. However, most of the prospective computer science teachers surveyed either had no computer science classes in school or had negative memories of them. These respondents’ decisions to train as computer science teachers often came after detours pursuing other degrees, mostly from a teaching degree in other subjects or a computer science degree. Those who came to university intending to major in computer science usually had a positive image of computer science and their potential role in the field, but lacked any positive image of computer science teaching as a career option. Their decision to change from a pure computer science degree to one in computer science education is usually triggered by the desire for a greater social commitment in their future careers. Among student teachers who often initially have a negative image of computer science and/or their potential role in that field, their decision to switch over to the computer science education programme often comes from positive experiences in coursework with some IT component. For those switching their majors, the final decision to pursue a career in computer science education is often correctly perceived as having been driven by coincidence.…
|Dorothee Müller
