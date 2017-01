Twofold switchable block copolymers based on new polyzwitterions

In complement to the well-established zwitterionic monomers 3-((2-(methacryloyloxy)ethyl)dimethylammonio)propane-1-sulfonate (“SPE”) and 3-((3-methacrylamidopropyl)dimethylammonio)propane-1-sulfonate (“SPP”), the closely related sulfobetaine monomers were synthesized and polymerized by reversible addition-fragmentation chain transfer (RAFT) polymerization, using a fluorophore labeled RAFT agent. The polyzwitterions of systematically varied molar mass were characterized with respect to their solubility in water, deuterated water, and aqueous salt solutions. These poly(sulfobetaine)s show thermoresponsive behavior in water, exhibiting upper critical solution temperatures (UCST). Phase transition temperatures depend notably on the molar mass and polymer concentration, and are much higher in D2O than in H2O. Also, the phase transition temperatures are effectively modulated by the addition of salts. The individual effects can be in parts correlated to the Hofmeister series for the anions studied. Still, they depend in a complex way on the

In complement to the well-established zwitterionic monomers 3-((2-(methacryloyloxy)ethyl)dimethylammonio)propane-1-sulfonate (“SPE”) and 3-((3-methacrylamidopropyl)dimethylammonio)propane-1-sulfonate (“SPP”), the closely related sulfobetaine monomers were synthesized and polymerized by reversible addition-fragmentation chain transfer (RAFT) polymerization, using a fluorophore labeled RAFT agent. The polyzwitterions of systematically varied molar mass were characterized with respect to their solubility in water, deuterated water, and aqueous salt solutions. These poly(sulfobetaine)s show thermoresponsive behavior in water, exhibiting upper critical solution temperatures (UCST). Phase transition temperatures depend notably on the molar mass and polymer concentration, and are much higher in D2O than in H2O. Also, the phase transition temperatures are effectively modulated by the addition of salts. The individual effects can be in parts correlated to the Hofmeister series for the anions studied. Still, they depend in a complex way on the concentration and the nature of the added electrolytes, on the one hand, and on the detailed structure of the zwitterionic side chain, on the other hand. For the polymers with the same zwitterionic side chain, it is found that methacrylamide-based poly(sulfobetaine)s exhibit higher UCST-type transition temperatures than their methacrylate analogs. The extension of the distance between polymerizable unit and zwitterionic groups from 2 to 3 methylene units decreases the UCST-type transition temperatures. Poly(sulfobetaine)s derived from aliphatic esters show higher UCST-type transition temperatures than their analogs featuring cyclic ammonium cations. The UCST-type transition temperatures increase markedly with spacer length separating the cationic and anionic moieties from 3 to 4 methylene units. Thus, apparently small variations of their chemical structure strongly affect the phase behavior of the polyzwitterions in specific aqueous environments. Water-soluble block copolymers were prepared from the zwitterionic monomers and the non-ionic monomer N-isopropylmethacrylamide (“NIPMAM”) by the RAFT polymerization. Such block copolymers with two hydrophilic blocks exhibit twofold thermoresponsive behavior in water. The poly(sulfobetaine) block shows an UCST, whereas the poly(NIPMAM) block exhibits a lower critical solution temperature (LCST). This constellation induces a structure inversion of the solvophobic aggregate, called “schizophrenic micelle”. Depending on the relative positions of the two different phase transitions, the block copolymer passes through a molecularly dissolved or an insoluble intermediate regime, which can be modulated by the polymer concentration or by the addition of salt. Whereas, at low temperature, the poly(sulfobetaine) block forms polar aggregates that are kept in solution by the poly(NIPMAM) block, at high temperature, the poly(NIPMAM) block forms hydrophobic aggregates that are kept in solution by the poly(sulfobetaine) block. Thus, aggregates can be prepared in water, which switch reversibly their “inside” to the “outside”, and vice versa.

