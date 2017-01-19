Ionothermal carbon materials
Ionothermale Kohlenstoffmaterialien
Alternative concepts for energy storage and conversion have to be developed, optimized and employed to fulfill the dream of a fossil-independent energy economy. Porous carbon materials play a major role in many energy-related devices. Among different characteristics, distinct porosity features, e.g., specific surface area (SSA), total pore volume (TPV), and the pore size distribution (PSD), are important to maximize the performance in the final device. In order to approach the aim to synthesize carbon materials with tailor-made porosity in a sustainable fashion, the present thesis focused on biomass-derived precursors employing and developing the ionothermal carbonization. During the ionothermal carbonization, a salt melt simultaneously serves as solvent and porogen. Typically, eutectic mixtures containing zinc chloride are employed as salt phase. The first topic of the present thesis addressed the possibility to precisely tailor the porosity of ionothermal carbon materials by an experimentally simple variation of the molar composition of the binary salt mixture. The developed pore tuning tool allowed the synthesis of glucose derived carbon materials with predictable SSAs in the range of ~ 900 to ~ 2100 m2 g-1. Moreover, the nucleobase adenine was employed as precursor introducing nitrogen functionalities in the final material. Thereby, the chemical properties of the carbon materials are varied leading to new application fields. Nitrogen doped carbons (NDCs) are able to catalyze the oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) which takes place on the cathodic site of a fuel cell. The herein developed porosity tailoring allowed the synthesis of adenine derived NDCs with outstanding SSAs of up to 2900 m2 g-1 and very large TPV of 5.19 cm3 g-1. Furthermore, the influence of the porosity on the ORR could be directly investigated enabling the precise optimization of the porosity characteristics of NDCs for this application. The second topic addressed the development of a new method to investigate the not-yet unraveled mechanism of the oxygen reduction reaction using a rotating disc electrode setup. The focus was put on noble-metal free catalysts. The results showed that the reaction pathway of the investigated catalysts is pH-dependent indicating different active species at different pH-values. The third topic addressed the expansion of the used salts for the ionothermal approach towards hydrated calcium and magnesium chloride. It was shown that hydrated salt phases allowed the introduction of a secondary templating effect which was connected to the coexistence of liquid and solid salt phases. The method enabled the synthesis of fibrous NDCs with SSAs of up to 2780 m2 g-1 and very large TPV of 3.86 cm3 g-1. Moreover, the concept of active site implementation by a facile low-temperature metalation employing the obtained NDCs as solid ligands could be shown for the first time in the context of ORR. Overall, the thesis may pave the way towards highly porous carbon with tailor-made porosity materials prepared by an inexpensive and sustainable pathway, which can be applied in energy related field thereby supporting the needed expansion of the renewable energy sector.
Alternative Konzepte für Energiespeicherung und –umwandlung müssen entwickelt, optimiert und praktisch angewendet werden, um den Traum einer erdölunabhängigen Energiewirtschaft zu realisieren. Poröse Kohlenstoffmaterialien spielen eine bedeutende Rolle in vielen energierelevanten Anwendungen. Speziell die porösen Eigenschaften des Kohlenstoffs, wie die spezifische Oberfläche (engl. specific surface area: SSA), das totale Porenvolumen (engl. total pore volume: TPV) und die Porengrößenverteilung, sind von großer Bedeutung für eine Maximierung der Leistung in der Endanwendung. Die vorliegende Arbeit konzentrierte sich auf den Einsatz und die Weiterentwicklung der ionothermalen Karbonisierung ausgehend von biomassebasierten Präkursoren, um eine nachhaltige Synthese hochporöser Kohlenstoffe mit einstellbarer Porosität zu ermöglichen. In der ionothermalen Synthese fungieren Salzschmelzen simultan als Lösungsmittel und Porogen während der Karbonisierung. Als Salzphase werden hierbei häufig eutektische Zinkchloridhaltige binäre Salzmischungen verwendet. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurde im ersten Schritt die Variation der molaren Zusammensetzung der binären Salzphase als neue Methode eingeführt, um eine kontinuierliche Veränderung der Porosität des synthetisierten Kohlenstoffs zu bewirken. Diese Methode erlaubte die Synthese von Glukose-basierten Kohlenstoffen mit einstellbarer SSA zwischen ~ 900 und ~ 2100 m2 g-1. Des Weiteren wurde die Nukleinbase Adenin als Präkursor verwendet, wodurch eine Stickstoffdotierung des finalen Kohlenstoffmaterials erreicht wurde. Die damit einhergehende Veränderung der chemischen Eigenschaften des Materials führt zu neuen Anwendungsbereichen. Stickstoffdotierte Kohlen (engl. nitrogen doped carbons: NDCs) können beispielsweise die Sauerstoffreduktion katalysieren, welche auf der Kathodenseite der Brennstoffzelle abläuft. Das entwickelte Verfahren zur Einstellung der Porosität erlaubte einerseits die Synthese von Adenin-basierten NDCs mit beeindruckenden SSAs von bis zu 2900 m2 g-1 und extrem hohen TPVs von bis zu 5,19 cm3 g-1. Andererseits konnte der Einfluss der Porosität auf die Sauerstoffreduktion direkt untersucht und infolge dessen die Porosität der NDCs für diese Anwendung optimiert werden. Im zweiten Schritt wurde ein neues Verfahren entwickelt, um mittels der rotierenden Scheibenelektrode den noch nicht geklärten Mechanismus der Sauerstoffreduktion zu untersuchen, vor allem in Bezug auf edelmetallfreie Katalysatoren. Die Ergebnisse zeigten, dass der Reaktionsverlauf der Sauerstoffreduktion pH-Wert abhängig ist. Diese deutet auf verschiedene aktive Spezies in Abhängigkeit des pH-Werts hin. Im dritten Schritt wurde der gezielte Einsatz von hydrierten Salzen (Magnesium- und Calciumchlorid) als Salzphase für die ionothermale Synthese untersucht. Es konnte gezeigt werden, dass Hydrate einen sekundären Templatierungseffekt erlauben, was anhand der Koexistenz von flüssigen und festen Salzphasen erklärt werden konnte. Hierdurch konnten faserartige NDC-Materialien mit SSAs von bis zu 2780 m2 g-1 und TPVs von bis zu 3,86 cm3 g-1 synthetisiert werden. Des Weiteren wurde anhand dieser NDC-Materialien erfolgreich gezeigt, dass es möglich ist sauerstoffreduktionsaktive Spezies durch einfache Metallierung mit Eisenionen bei niedrigen Temperaturen einzuführen. Zusammenfassend konnte die vorliegende Arbeit die kostengünstige und nachhaltige Synthese hochporöser Materialien mit einstellbarer Porosität zeigen, welche in energierelevanten Bereichen eingesetzt werden können. Hierdurch kann die notwendige Erweiterung des Sektors der erneuerbaren Energien unterstützt werden.
|Jonas Pampel
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-101323
|advanced synthesis and electrochemical applications
|erweiterte Synthese und elektrochemische Anwendungen
|Markus Antonietti
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2017/07/07
|2016
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2016/12/09
|2017/01/18
|Elektrokatalyse; ORR; Sauerstoff Reduktion; ionothermale Synthese; poröse Materialien; stickstoffdotierte Kohlenstoffe
ORR; electrocatalysis; ionothermal synthesis; nitrogen doped carbons; oxygen reduction reaction; porous materials
|122, xlv
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International