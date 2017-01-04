Implementation of a plasmodesmata gatekeeper system, and its effect on intercellular transport
|Author:
|Ewelina Maria Sokolowska
|Advisor:
|Friedrich Kragler
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2016
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2016/04/30
|Release Date:
|2017/01/04
|Pagenumber:
|143
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie