Climate change impacts in an increasingly connected world
|Author:
|Leonie Wenz
|Advisor:
|Andres Levermann, Maximilian Auffhammer, Reik Donner
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2016
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2016/12/01
|Release Date:
|2017/01/04
|Pagenumber:
|279
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik