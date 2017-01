Die Sprache in Überschriften und Zwischenüberschriften deutscher Tageszeitungen

The german newspaper market is characterized by a broad supply of nationwide daily newspapers, which have different political orientations. The „Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“ (F.A.Z.) is characterized as a conservative newspaper, while the „taz.die tageszeitung“ (taz) has a left-alternative orientation. Based on this difference this master thesis takes a look at the linguistic presentation of headlines and subheadings of the F.A.Z. and the taz concerning the subjects „Alternative für Deutschland“ (AfD), „Nationalsozialistischer Untergrund“ (NSU) and „Front National“ (FN). The qualitative-quantitative corpus analysis focuses on lexical, syntactical and stylistical factors. These parameters allow an answer to the research question whether the political orientation of the F.A.Z. and the taz is visible in the wording of their headlines and subheadings. The master thesis is based on a constructivist approach which is framed by a system-theoretical perspective. This allows to show how the results of the linguistic analysis are connectable

The german newspaper market is characterized by a broad supply of nationwide daily newspapers, which have different political orientations. The „Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“ (F.A.Z.) is characterized as a conservative newspaper, while the „taz.die tageszeitung“ (taz) has a left-alternative orientation. Based on this difference this master thesis takes a look at the linguistic presentation of headlines and subheadings of the F.A.Z. and the taz concerning the subjects „Alternative für Deutschland“ (AfD), „Nationalsozialistischer Untergrund“ (NSU) and „Front National“ (FN). The qualitative-quantitative corpus analysis focuses on lexical, syntactical and stylistical factors. These parameters allow an answer to the research question whether the political orientation of the F.A.Z. and the taz is visible in the wording of their headlines and subheadings. The master thesis is based on a constructivist approach which is framed by a system-theoretical perspective. This allows to show how the results of the linguistic analysis are connectable with different reality constructions of the newspapers and that the formulations of the headlines has effects on the individual reality constructions of the recipients. The comparative evaluations demonstrate the influence of the different viewpoints on reality of the F.A.Z. and the taz on the linguistic formulation of their headlines and subheadings.

