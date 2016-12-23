The PSM-leadership fit
- This article examines the use of performance information by public managers. It conceptualizes purposeful data use as a type of extra-role behaviour which requires additional effort on the part of the managers and which is not extrinsically rewarded. The article sheds light on one potential antecedent of performance information use – the motivation of the users. It argues that we can observe high levels of data use if managers driven by public service motivation (PSM) work under transformational leaders. Using a needs-supply perspective on supervisors and followers we suggest that there is a PSM-leadership fit which fosters the performance of this extra-role behaviour. The article is based on data from German local government and its findings contribute to the literatures on PSM as well as on performance management.
|Alexander Kroll, Dominik Vogel
|a model of performance information use
|Leadership; Performance Information Use; Person-Organization Fit; Public Service Motivation; Transformational Leadership
This is the peer reviewed version of the following article: Kroll, A. and Vogel, D. (2014), The PSM-Leadership Fit: A Model of Performance Information Use. Public Administration, 92(4): 974–991. doi:10.1111/padm.12014, which has been published in final form at http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/padm.12014/abstract. This article may be used for non-commercial purposes in accordance with [Wiley Terms and Conditions for Self-Archiving|http://olabout.wiley.com/WileyCDA/Section/id-828039.html#terms].
