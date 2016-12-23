The PSM-leadership fit

  • This article examines the use of performance information by public managers. It conceptualizes purposeful data use as a type of extra-role behaviour which requires additional effort on the part of the managers and which is not extrinsically rewarded. The article sheds light on one potential antecedent of performance information use – the motivation of the users. It argues that we can observe high levels of data use if managers driven by public service motivation (PSM) work under transformational leaders. Using a needs-supply perspective on supervisors and followers we suggest that there is a PSM-leadership fit which fosters the performance of this extra-role behaviour. The article is based on data from German local government and its findings contribute to the literatures on PSM as well as on performance management.

Metadaten
Author:Alexander Kroll, Dominik Vogel
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-100853
ISSN:1867-5808 (online)
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a model of performance information use
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (77)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2016
Year of Completion:2014
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2016/12/23
Tag:Leadership; Performance Information Use; Person-Organization Fit; Public Service Motivation; Transformational Leadership
Issue:77
Note:
This is the peer reviewed version of the following article: Kroll, A. and Vogel, D. (2014), The PSM-Leadership Fit: A Model of Performance Information Use. Public Administration, 92(4): 974–991. doi:10.1111/padm.12014, which has been published in final form at http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/padm.12014/abstract. This article may be used for non-commercial purposes in accordance with [Wiley Terms and Conditions for Self-Archiving|http://olabout.wiley.com/WileyCDA/Section/id-828039.html#terms].
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 35 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft / 351 Öffentliche Verwaltung
Peer Review:Referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

