Genome wide expression analysis and metabolic mechanisms predicting body weight maintenance

Obesity is a major health problem for many developing and industrial countries. Increasing rates reach almost 50 % of the population in some countries and related metabolic diseases including cardiovascular events and T2DM are challenging the health systems. Adiposity, an increase in body fat mass, is a major hallmark of obesity. Adipose tissue is long known not only to store lipids but also to influence whole-body metabolism including food intake, energy expenditure and insulin sensitivity. Adipocytes can store lipids and thereby protect other tissue from lipotoxic damage. However, if the energy intake is higher than the energy expenditure over a sustained time period, adipose tissue will expand. This can lead to an impaired adipose tissue function resulting in higher levels of plasma lipids, which can affect other tissue like skeletal muscle, finally leading to metabolic complications. Several studies showed beneficial metabolic effects of weight reduction in obese subjects immediately after weight loss. However, weight regain is frequently observed along with potential negative effects on cardiovascular risk factors and a high intra-individual response. We performed a body weight maintenance study investigating the mechanisms of weight maintenance after intended WR. Therefore we used a low caloric diet followed by a 12-month life-style intervention. Comprehensive phenotyping including fat and muscle biopsies was conducted to investigate hormonal as well as metabolic influences on body weight regulation. In this study, we showed that weight reduction has numerous potentially beneficial effects on metabolic parameters. After 3-month WR subjects showed significant weight and fat mass reduction, lower TG levels as well as higher insulin sensitivity. Using RNA-Seq to analyse whole fat and muscle transcriptome a strong impact of weight reduction on adipose tissue gene expression was observed. Gene expression alterations over weight reduction included several cellular metabolic genes involved in lipid and glucose metabolism as well as insulin signalling and regulatory pathways. These changes were also associated with anthropometric parameters assigning body composition. Our data indicated that weight reduction leads to a decreased expression of several lipid catabolic as well as anabolic genes. Long-term body weight maintenance might be influenced by several parameters including hormones, metabolic intermediates as well as the transcriptional landscape of metabolic active tissues. Our data showed that genes involved in biosynthesis of unsaturated fatty acids might influence the BMI 18-month after a weight reduction phase. This was further supported by analysing metabolic parameters including RQ and FFA levels. We could show that subjects maintaining their lost body weight had a higher RQ and lower FFA levels, indicating increased metabolic flexibility in subjects. Using this transcriptomic approach we hypothesize that low expression levels of lipid synthetic genes in adipose tissue together with a higher mitochondrial activity in skeletal muscle tissue might be beneficial in terms of body weight maintenance.

