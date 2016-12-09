A novel approach to study low-energy electron-induced damage to DNA oligonucleotides
|Jenny Rackwitz
|Influence of DNA sequence, topology and nucleobase modification
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2016
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2016/12/09
|137
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften