Construction of series of perfect lattices by layer superposition
- We construct a new series of perfect lattices in n dimensions by the layer superposition method of Delaunay-Barnes.
|Author:
|Serguei Vasiliev, Nikolai Tarkhanov
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-100591
|ISSN:
|2193-6943 (online)
|Series (Serial Number):
|Preprints des Instituts für Mathematik der Universität Potsdam (5 (2016)11)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Document Type:
|Preprint
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2016
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing Institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2016/12/09
|Tag:
|division of spaces; lattice packing and covering; polyhedra and polytopes; regular figures
|Volume:
|5
|Issue:
|11
|Pagenumber:
|11
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|MSC Classification:
|11-XX NUMBER THEORY / 11Hxx Geometry of numbers (For applications in coding theory, see 94B75) / 11H31 Lattice packing and covering [See also 05B40, 52C15, 52C17]
|51-XX GEOMETRY (For algebraic geometry, see 14-XX) / 51Mxx Real and complex geometry / 51M20 Polyhedra and polytopes; regular figures, division of spaces [See also 51F15]
|52-XX CONVEX AND DISCRETE GEOMETRY / 52Cxx Discrete geometry / 52C17 Packing and covering in n dimensions [See also 05B40, 11H31]
|Publication Way:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Collections:
|Universität Potsdam / Schriftenreihen / Preprints des Instituts für Mathematik der Universität Potsdam, ISSN 2193-6943 / 2016
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht