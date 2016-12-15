Mathematical modelling of host-disease-drug interactions in HIV disease
Mathematische Modellierung von Pathogen-Wirkstoff-Wirt-Interaktionen im Kontext der HIV Erkrankung
- The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) has resisted nearly three decades of efforts targeting a cure. Sustained suppression of the virus has remained a challenge, mainly due to the remarkable evolutionary adaptation that the virus exhibits by the accumulation of drug-resistant mutations in its genome. Current therapeutic strategies aim at achieving and maintaining a low viral burden and typically involve multiple drugs. The choice of optimal combinations of these drugs is crucial, particularly in the background of treatment failure having occurred previously with certain other drugs. An understanding of the dynamics of viral mutant genotypes aids in the assessment of treatment failure with a certain drug combination, and exploring potential salvage treatment regimens. Mathematical models of viral dynamics have proved invaluable in understanding the viral life cycle and the impact of antiretroviral drugs. However, such models typically use simplified and coarse-grained mutation schemes, that curbs the extent of their application tThe human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) has resisted nearly three decades of efforts targeting a cure. Sustained suppression of the virus has remained a challenge, mainly due to the remarkable evolutionary adaptation that the virus exhibits by the accumulation of drug-resistant mutations in its genome. Current therapeutic strategies aim at achieving and maintaining a low viral burden and typically involve multiple drugs. The choice of optimal combinations of these drugs is crucial, particularly in the background of treatment failure having occurred previously with certain other drugs. An understanding of the dynamics of viral mutant genotypes aids in the assessment of treatment failure with a certain drug combination, and exploring potential salvage treatment regimens. Mathematical models of viral dynamics have proved invaluable in understanding the viral life cycle and the impact of antiretroviral drugs. However, such models typically use simplified and coarse-grained mutation schemes, that curbs the extent of their application to drug-specific clinical mutation data, in order to assess potential next-line therapies. Statistical models of mutation accumulation have served well in dissecting mechanisms of resistance evolution by reconstructing mutation pathways under different drug-environments. While these models perform well in predicting treatment outcomes by statistical learning, they do not incorporate drug effect mechanistically. Additionally, due to an inherent lack of temporal features in such models, they are less informative on aspects such as predicting mutational abundance at treatment failure. This limits their application in analyzing the pharmacology of antiretroviral drugs, in particular, time-dependent characteristics of HIV therapy such as pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and also in understanding the impact of drug efficacy on mutation dynamics. In this thesis, we develop an integrated model of in vivo viral dynamics incorporating drug-specific mutation schemes learned from clinical data. Our combined modelling approach enables us to study the dynamics of different mutant genotypes and assess mutational abundance at virological failure. As an application of our model, we estimate in vivo fitness characteristics of viral mutants under different drug environments. Our approach also extends naturally to multiple-drug therapies. Further, we demonstrate the versatility of our model by showing how it can be modified to incorporate recently elucidated mechanisms of drug action including molecules that target host factors. Additionally, we address another important aspect in the clinical management of HIV disease, namely drug pharmacokinetics. It is clear that time-dependent changes in in vivo drug concentration could have an impact on the antiviral effect, and also influence decisions on dosing intervals. We present a framework that provides an integrated understanding of key characteristics of multiple-dosing regimens including drug accumulation ratios and half-lifes, and then explore the impact of drug pharmacokinetics on viral suppression. Finally, parameter identifiability in such nonlinear models of viral dynamics is always a concern, and we investigate techniques that alleviate this issue in our setting.…
- Das Humane Immundefiecienz-Virus (HIV) widerstanden hat fast drei Jahrzehnten eff Orts targeting eine Heilung. Eine anhaltende Unterdrückung des Virus hat noch eine Herausforderung, vor allem aufgrund der bemerkenswerten evolutionären Anpassung, dass das Virus Exponate durch die Ansammlung von Medikamenten-resistenten Mutationen in seinem Genom. Aktuelle therapeutische Strategien zielen auf das Erreichen und die Erhaltung einer niedrigen virale Belastung und umfassen in der Regel mehrere Medikamente. Die Wahl der optimalen Kombinationen dieser Medikamente ist von entscheidender Bedeutung, besonders im Hintergrund der Behandlung Fehler eingetreten, die zuvor mit bestimmten anderen Medikamenten. Ein Verständnis für die Dynamik der viralen mutierten Genotypen Aids in die Bewertung der Behandlung Fehler mit einer bestimmten Kombination und der Erkundung potenzieller Bergung Behandlungsschemata. Mathematische Modelle für virale Dynamik haben sich als unschätzbar erwiesen hat im Verständnis der viralen Lebenszyklus und die Auswirkungen vonDas Humane Immundefiecienz-Virus (HIV) widerstanden hat fast drei Jahrzehnten eff Orts targeting eine Heilung. Eine anhaltende Unterdrückung des Virus hat noch eine Herausforderung, vor allem aufgrund der bemerkenswerten evolutionären Anpassung, dass das Virus Exponate durch die Ansammlung von Medikamenten-resistenten Mutationen in seinem Genom. Aktuelle therapeutische Strategien zielen auf das Erreichen und die Erhaltung einer niedrigen virale Belastung und umfassen in der Regel mehrere Medikamente. Die Wahl der optimalen Kombinationen dieser Medikamente ist von entscheidender Bedeutung, besonders im Hintergrund der Behandlung Fehler eingetreten, die zuvor mit bestimmten anderen Medikamenten. Ein Verständnis für die Dynamik der viralen mutierten Genotypen Aids in die Bewertung der Behandlung Fehler mit einer bestimmten Kombination und der Erkundung potenzieller Bergung Behandlungsschemata. Mathematische Modelle für virale Dynamik haben sich als unschätzbar erwiesen hat im Verständnis der viralen Lebenszyklus und die Auswirkungen von antiretroviralen Medikamenten. Allerdings sind solche Modelle verwenden in der Regel simplified und grobkörnigen Mutation Regelungen, dass Aufkantungen den Umfang ihrer Anwendung auf Arzneimittel-ganz speziellec Mutation klinische Daten, um zu beurteilen, mögliche nächste-line Therapien. Statistische Modelle der Mutation Anhäufung gedient haben gut in präparieren Mechanismen der Resistenz Evolution durch Mutation Rekonstruktion Pathways unter verschiedenen Medikamenten-Umgebungen. Während diese Modelle führen gut in der Vorhersage der Ergebnisse der Behandlung durch statistische lernen, sie enthalten keine Droge E ffect mechanistisch. Darüber hinaus aufgrund einer innewohnenden Mangel an zeitlichen Funktionen in solchen Modellen, sie sind weniger informativ auf Aspekte wie die Vorhersage mutational Fülle an Versagen der Behandlung. Dies schränkt die Anwendung in der Analyse der Pharmakologie von antiretroviralen Medikamenten, insbesondere, Zeit-abhängige Merkmale der HIV-Therapie wie Pharmakokinetik und Pharmakodynamik, und auch in dem Verständnis der Auswirkungen von Drogen e fficacy auf Mutation Dynamik. In dieser Arbeit, die wir bei der Entwicklung eines integrierten Modells von In-vivo-virale Dynamik Einbeziehung drug-ganz speziellec Mutation Systeme gelernt aus den klinischen Daten. Unsere kombinierten Modellansatz ermöglicht uns die Untersuchung der Dynamik von diff schiedene mutierten Genotypen und bewerten mutational Fülle an virologischem Versagen. Als Anwendung unseres Modells schätzen wir In-vivo-fitness Merkmale der viralen Mutanten unter di fferent drug Umgebungen. Unser Ansatz erstreckt sich auch natürlich auf mehrere-Therapien. Weitere zeigen wir die Vielseitigkeit unseres Modells zeigen, wie es können Modified zu integrieren kürzlich aufgeklärt Mechanismen der Drug Action einschließlich Molekülen, dass target host Faktoren. Zusätzlich haben wir Adresse ein weiterer wichtiger Aspekt in der klinischen Management der HIV-Erkrankung, das heißt Drogen Pharmakokinetik. Es ist klar, dass die Zeit-abhängige Änderungen in In-vivo-Wirkstoffkonzentration könnten die Auswirkungen auf die antivirale E ffect und haben auch Einfluss auf die Entscheidungen über Dosierungsintervalle. Wir präsentieren ein Framework, bietet ein integriertes Verständnis der wichtigsten Merkmale von mehreren Dosierungsschemata einschließlich Kumulation Übersetzungen und Halbwertszeiten, und untersuchen Sie die Auswirkungen von Drogen auf die Pharmakokinetik Virussuppression. Schließlich, Parameter identifiFähigkeit in solchen nichtlineare Modelle der virale Dynamik ist immer ein Anliegen, und wir untersuchen Methoden, um dieses Problem in unserer Einstellung.…
|Sathej Gopalakrishnan
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-100100
|Wilhelm Huisinga
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2016/12/15
|2016
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2016/09/19
|2016/12/15
|Fitness; HIV Erkrankung; Kombinationstherapie; Pharmakokinetik; mathematische Modellierung
HIV; mathematical modelling; parameter estimation; pharmacokinetics; viral fitness
|121
|YD 8490 , WH 2500 , XI 1891 , XD 8004 , WF 4780
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International